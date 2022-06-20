Artists Who Sound Like: Kaytranada

If you're a fan of genre-bending artists like Kaytranada, you'll LOVE these 9 artists too!

Photographer: Ben Clement

Kevin "Kaytranada" Celestin is a Grammy award-winning Haitian-Canadian DJ. The producer gained notoriety on Soundcloud almost a decade ago.

Kaytranada's house and electronic-infused remixes of Janet Jackson's "If", Teedra Moses' "Be Your Girl", and Jill Scott's "Golden" garnered millions of plays.

In 2016, Kaytranada released his debut album 99.9%. The album had features from artists such as Anderson.Paak, Craig David, and Phonte won Canada's Polaris Music Prize Award. The millennial producer unique dance and electronic sound has helped introduce these genres to younger and wider audiences. Kaytranada's influence even has some Rap and R&B artists starting to sample and experiment with more eclectic electronic sounds.

House, electronic, and dance music have been vital in the global club and music scenes, especially in the LGBTQ+ community, which Kaytranada is part of.

More recently, Kaytranada released a successful sophomore album,"BUBBA", which won Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for the single "10%" at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

9 Electronic Hip Hop Artists Similar To Kaytranada

Where Has Kaytranada Performed?

Kaytranada has performed at dozens of music festivals worldwide such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and One Music Fest.

Kaytranada is at the height of his career, which means that his active tour schedule gives your more chances than ever to catch him perform live. Check out his latest tour dates and shows on his website here.