Skip to main content

Artists Who Sound Like: Kendrick Lamar

When it comes to hiphop, Kendrick Lamar is the voice of our generation. Here are 15 artists who are hot on his heels.
Kendrick Lamaer Press Shot

Kendrick Lamar has been hailed as one of the best rappers and hiphop artists to ever hop on a mic. His lyricism, flow, industry prowess, and more have seen a steady climb in his popularity for the past decade.

And while he has no rival, there are countless other MCs that fit Kendrick's vibe, aesthetic, and more. 

So let's dive into the list. 

15 Artists Similar To Kendrick Lamar

Westside Boogie

Westside Boogie

Clipse

clipse press shot

Nigo

Nigo Press Shot

Big K.R.I.T.

Big Krit

Smoke DZA

Smoke DZA

Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$

Gunna

Gunna

Young Nudy

Young Nudy

Gang Starr

Gang Starr

Cozz

Cozz Press Shot

Lute

Lute

Aaron May

Aaron May

King Chip

King Chip

Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda

Paperboy Fabe

Connorvision / via Artist

Why Did Kendrick Lamar Get Famous?

Kendrick Lamar is the quintessential example of hustle-till-you-make-it. 

His earliest music releases followed the standard formula of releasing mixtapes for free online. After that began to pick up steam, he began sending official demos to larger record labels.

Eventually, Aftermath took notice and the rest is history. 

His debut album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, old 242,000 copies in the first week. This is almost unheard of for new-found talent.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

From here, many things continued to pour fuel on the fire...

He was featured in commercials and garnered endorsements.

He collaborated with superstars like Skrillex and Taylor Swift.

He even got into feuds with other stars, though I guess it is up for debate on how manufactured these beefs actually were. 

Did Kendrick Lamar Quit?

Popular LA-rap enthusiast and commentator, @RapTalkSK, called out Kendrick for officially being retired... but is he though?

In a short-and-sweet tweet, Kendrick fired back with a link that announced tour dates, music updates, and more.

So I guess it would be safe to say that Kendrick Lamar 100% DID NOT QUIT the rap game.

Related Content

Solomun-Press-Photo
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like: Solomun

By Will Vance17 hours ago
Maceo Plex Press Shot
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like: Maceo Plex

By Will VanceJun 6, 2022
monolink
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like: Monolink

By Will VanceMay 30, 2022