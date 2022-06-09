Artists Who Sound Like: Kendrick Lamar

When it comes to hiphop, Kendrick Lamar is the voice of our generation. Here are 15 artists who are hot on his heels.

Renell Medrano

Kendrick Lamar has been hailed as one of the best rappers and hiphop artists to ever hop on a mic. His lyricism, flow, industry prowess, and more have seen a steady climb in his popularity for the past decade.

And while he has no rival, there are countless other MCs that fit Kendrick's vibe, aesthetic, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So let's dive into the list.

15 Artists Similar To Kendrick Lamar

Westside Boogie Clipse Nigo Big K.R.I.T. Smoke DZA Joey Bada$$ Gunna Young Nudy Gang Starr Cozz Lute 12 AM COLLECTIVE Aaron May Photo by Louis Browne King Chip Bobby Shmurda Paperboy Fabe

Why Did Kendrick Lamar Get Famous?

Kendrick Lamar is the quintessential example of hustle-till-you-make-it.

His earliest music releases followed the standard formula of releasing mixtapes for free online. After that began to pick up steam, he began sending official demos to larger record labels.

Eventually, Aftermath took notice and the rest is history.

His debut album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, old 242,000 copies in the first week. This is almost unheard of for new-found talent.

From here, many things continued to pour fuel on the fire...

He was featured in commercials and garnered endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He collaborated with superstars like Skrillex and Taylor Swift.

He even got into feuds with other stars, though I guess it is up for debate on how manufactured these beefs actually were.

Did Kendrick Lamar Quit?

Popular LA-rap enthusiast and commentator, @RapTalkSK, called out Kendrick for officially being retired... but is he though?

In a short-and-sweet tweet, Kendrick fired back with a link that announced tour dates, music updates, and more.

So I guess it would be safe to say that Kendrick Lamar 100% DID NOT QUIT the rap game.