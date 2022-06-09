Artists Who Sound Like: Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar has been hailed as one of the best rappers and hiphop artists to ever hop on a mic. His lyricism, flow, industry prowess, and more have seen a steady climb in his popularity for the past decade.
And while he has no rival, there are countless other MCs that fit Kendrick's vibe, aesthetic, and more.
So let's dive into the list.
15 Artists Similar To Kendrick Lamar
Westside Boogie
Clipse
Nigo
Big K.R.I.T.
Smoke DZA
Joey Bada$$
Gunna
Young Nudy
Gang Starr
Cozz
Lute
Aaron May
King Chip
Bobby Shmurda
Paperboy Fabe
Why Did Kendrick Lamar Get Famous?
Kendrick Lamar is the quintessential example of hustle-till-you-make-it.
His earliest music releases followed the standard formula of releasing mixtapes for free online. After that began to pick up steam, he began sending official demos to larger record labels.
Eventually, Aftermath took notice and the rest is history.
His debut album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, old 242,000 copies in the first week. This is almost unheard of for new-found talent.
From here, many things continued to pour fuel on the fire...
He was featured in commercials and garnered endorsements.
He collaborated with superstars like Skrillex and Taylor Swift.
He even got into feuds with other stars, though I guess it is up for debate on how manufactured these beefs actually were.
Did Kendrick Lamar Quit?
Popular LA-rap enthusiast and commentator, @RapTalkSK, called out Kendrick for officially being retired... but is he though?
In a short-and-sweet tweet, Kendrick fired back with a link that announced tour dates, music updates, and more.
So I guess it would be safe to say that Kendrick Lamar 100% DID NOT QUIT the rap game.