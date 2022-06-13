Artists Who Sound Like: Mac Ayres

If you like R&B and Soul like Mac Ayres, here are 9 other artists that will have you reminiscing about the good days.

Undine Markus

Mac Ayres is a 25-year-old New York based singer-songwriter and producer. His 9-track EP Drive Slow released in 2017 quickly caught people's attention.

One of his most popular songs off Drive Slow titled "Easy" has over 100 million streams on Spotify. He grew up in New York, singing in various choral groups and is self-taught on every instrument he plays.

His second album Something To Feel immediately encapsulated anyone listening with his vocal range and smooth voice. A leading factor in his success is that Mac Ayres's raw emotions are often reflected in his tracks.

Mac Ayres records his music himself and is usually playing all the instruments you hear in his tracks. He has just finished his long-awaited European Tour which was originally postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are 9 other artists you don't want to miss.

Similar Artists To Mac Ayres

Christian Kuria Feng Suave Pasqual Amade ODIE Dustin Stanek Bruno Major Juan Ortiz-Arenas Christian Kuria Eloise Georgie Dallas UMI Spencer Middleton Snoh Aalegra Jack McKain Conor Albert Arin Ray ro.lexx

Did Mac Ayres go to Berklee?

Yes, but he didn't graduate.

In interviews, he's mentioned how he was a songwriting major but didn't feel as if he was getting any better. So he stopped going to class and started writing his own EP instead. After his first EP, Drive Slow caught traction he dropped out of Berklee College of Music and started working on his debut album Something To Feel.

What Nationality Is Mac Ayres?

Mac Ayres is an American singer-songwriter from Sea Cliff, New York. His childhood home is where he would produce a lot of his early music. He now lives in Brooklyn.