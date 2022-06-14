Artists Who Sound Like: Naethan Apollo

Naethan Apollo is taking social media by storm with his comedic songwriting that blends bedroom pop with hip hop. Here are 15 artists who have a similar sound.

Over 20k videos on TikTok have been made using Naethan Apollo's song "Person in the Mirror" and his latest single "Lemon Lime Lips" is already gaining traction.

From love songs to rap, Naethan Apollo's witty verses and down-to-earth style is appealing to anyone looking for music that speaks to a generation of hopelessly sarcastic romantics.

But Naethan Apollo isn't the only artist on the scene exploring the boundaries of their genre. Here are some of our favorites.

15 Artists Who are Similar to Naethan Apollo

How did Naethan Apollo get TikTok famous?

Naethan Apollo (@naethan_apollo) began making videos on TikTok in 2019 and since then the music artist has amassed over 1M followers. A portion of his song "Person in the Mirror" sparked a trend where users do a mirror transition to the lyrics:

"I know what I'm doing so I think that I should trust me/ I wanna feel handsome/ I wanna feel pretty / If you want me to dance, you can take me to the city."

This trend in particular gained popularity in Tiktok's artist community with users creating animations of their characters doing the trend.

Where Can I Listen to Naethan Apollo?

Naethan Apollo's music is available to stream on all major platforms and he will be performing live at his first music festival in Des Moines from July 8-9, 2022.

Get your tickets for the 80/35 Music Festival here.