Artists Who Sound Like: Phoebe Bridgers

Are you a fan of lyrically addicting dreamlike songs like the ones of Phoebe Bridgers? Here's 11 artists you should check out!

If you haven't heard of Phoebe Bridgers by now you may just be living under a rock. Bridgers started to make waves in the indie music scene back in 2017 after the release of her hit song "Motion Sickness" and her critically acclaimed debut album Stranger in the Alps, and even collaborated with of Kid Cudi.

Phoebe Bridgers ability to write heart wrenchingly raw lyrics and marry them to beautifully mesmerizing melodies is unlike any other in the business, but these 11 artists may just give her a run for her money.

11 Artists Similar to Phoebe Bridgers

What is Phoebe Bridgers Most Famous Song?

Phoebe Bridgers most famous song is "Motion Sickness" racking in over 170,00,000 streams on Spotify alone.

The song itself deals with the trauma Bridgers had gone through with Ryan Adams, who she had made her EP Killer with.

Is Phoebe Bridgers Worth the Hype?

To put it simply, the answer is yes.

Bridgers ability to reel a listener in from the second the song begins is unlike any other. Each one of her songs is so detailed and is accompanied by such a powerful force pushing it. With such a delicate and soothingly melancholy voice she is able to make an audience not only just really listen to what she has to say, but to think about it as well.

Check out our photo gallery of one of Magnetic's favorite Phoebe Bridgers Performances right here.

A lot of the songs heard today on the radio are focused on making the charts and not necessarily focused on telling a story and portraying an artform. Phoebe Bridgers is helping to pioneer a new way in which we hear and digest music today.