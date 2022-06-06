Artists Who Sound Like: Sophie

The world was shaken by the tragic passing of Sophie, a true musical trail blazer. Here are 9 artists who are carrying on her legacy.

Sophie Xeon, a Scottish producer, DJ, and singer songwriter is best known for her unique and surreal songs that use non-traditional sounds such as metal, plastic, and latex to create an otherworldly effect. Sophie's music takes the artificiality of pop music and heightens it to campy levels, to form a new genre known as 'Hyperpop'.

Sophie's solo work stands out, but you can hear her unique production style on the tracks of her many collaborators, especially those belonging to the PC Music record label and art collective.

Sophie's style changed the music industry forever. In the wake of her tragic passing these artists are keeping her legacy alive.

9 Artists Like Sophie

Arca AG Cook Alice Longyu Gao Charli XCX Shygirl Sega Bodega Namasenda Planet 1999 gupi and fraxiom

Why Was Sophie So Important ?

Sophie's influence spans beyond her iconic solo albums such as Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides. In fact, you may have been listening to her music without even knowing it. Sophie has produced countless tracks for a range of artists, from Madonna's "Bitch I'm Madonna" ft. Nicki Minaj to Vince Staples' "Yeah Right".

She even produced "24 Hours" by internationally renowned K-Pop group ITZY.

In the beginning of her career Sophie produced anonymously, but in 2017 with her release of It's 'Okay to Cry', she came out as a transgender woman. A lot of her work deals with the themes of LGBT identity, and Hyperpop became a space in which LGBT artists, especially trans women, have been flourishing.

Sophie’s unique usage of non-instrumental sounds is a stylistic choice currently blossoming in the music industry.

Sophie’s sound amplifies and subverts traditional pop music, both embracing and satirizing the artificiality of the genre. Her music played an instrumental role in the creation of the Hyperpop genre, which is becoming more and more popular due to these amazing artists carrying on Sophie’s legacy.