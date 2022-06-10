Chillout / LoFi Premiere - Factory Planets Drop Dystopian Utopia 2.0

Mile High City based duo Factory Planets are dropping their second EP on June 10th on Spotify and Beatport with all major streaming platforms to follow. The Dystopian Utopia 2.0 EP follows up where the first left off with chilled-out LoFi grooves and a couple DJ Tools for transitioning and building up DJ sets. The duo is currently in the studio working on new material and finalizing the release of the 3rd EP in the Dystopian Utopia series.

IG / FB @factoryplanets

Factory Planets is comprised of producers Ben A and Chic Hooligan. Based in The Mile High City they blend their love of hip hop, jazz, house, and chillout into a unique sound that gives a nod to the past, present and future.

Dystopian Utopia EP 1