Milky Chance Recruit Christian Löffler For New Remix

One of Europe's biggest touring artists Milky Chance, have embarked on an album campaign releasing original music for the first time in years. In that time, we've seen them work with a number of producers including Icarus - but this week they've brought in one of Germany's most in-demand producers in Christian Löffler.

Mostly known for his neo-classical work, Löffler has also been known to dabble with electronica as he does expertly on this new remix of Milky Chance's fan favourite.

The track keeps plenty of the original stems throughout, with acoustic guitar licks providing a lot of the texture in the production. The lead vocal plays centre-stage with Löffler opting for a melodic sound that will resonate with fans of the original. It's a dreamlike, driving piece of electronica from one of the continents most exciting new talents.

Listen To Christian Löffler's Remix In Full Below

Follow Milky Chance: Facebook | Instagram