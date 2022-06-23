A Look Into Elements Festival 2022, And What To Expect

Elements Music Festival is a three-day festival just two hours outside of New York City. It is built on top of environmentally conscious value systems and is themed around the four elements - Earth, Wind, Water, and Fire - which also double as stage names.

On the fifth anniversary of the music festival's founding in 2017, the festival is moving to a bigger and better location in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. In the words of co-founder, Timothy Monkiewicz:

We've always wanted to move there. Our old site was always a little limited in what we could do. The new site is truly amazing."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The most exciting aspect about the new grounds for Timothy is the fact that "festival attendees can drive mobile art cars, like a giant cookie monster, we can drive it around and pick people up," he told Magnetic while clarifying that attendees can ride cars, but not drive them. Timothy added, "the site is huge, they've had 100,000 people there and there's a lot of space to do a lot of cool things."

Elements Music Festival 2021.

The festival, which will allow people to bring their own sound systems and play music and make their own lounges, has a packed lineup of world-class musical talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here's The Music Breakdown Of Elements Music Festival 2022

Fire Stage - High Energy tunes with dirty bass drops, funky rhythms, and beats that make you hoot. The stage will feature Fisher, Kaskade (Redux), and Zeds Dead with additional performances by Sofi Tukker, Duke Dumont, Claptone, Sonny Fedora, Solardo, and The Knocks.

Earth Stage - Bass music, psychedelic, world music, jam bands, and experimental. This stage will be rocked by Rezz, Liquid Stranger, STS9, Big Gigantic, TroyBoi, Twiddle, Two Feet, and more, with a very special guest - Tycho.

Air Stage - Techno, House, Afrobeat, Ambient, and all that takes you throughout the long night. Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber, Marbs b2b Porky, Worakls, Luttrell, and more will rock the Air Stage.

Water Stage - Disco, house, funk, and reggae, the perfect playlist to an afternoon dance party. House icon Claude VonStroke will headline alongside, Shermanology, Gene Farris, Black V Neck, and Miane, with more artists rounding out the Water Stage.

There is a fifth stage, the Wub Hub, that will have performances by Mize, Shlump, Daily Bread, Marvel Years, and more.

The daytime programming differs from the evening, with afternoons offering jam bands and DJs, as well as health and wellness sessions including yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, multidisciplinary workshops, and more.

To see the full lineup, visit the website.

Elements Music Festival 2021.

The roots of Elements run deeper than just five years...

The founding team operated the BangOn! series in New York City, a renowned event circuit with a proper reputation for its talent curation. Elements Festival brings different programming from what you would find in New York City, while still attracting the vibrant NYC music scene.

There will be a 24-hour food court with healthy and organic local food sourced from Pocono Organics, including vegan and gluten free options served with recyclable containers and plates. The Healing Garden will also be present, which provides a space designed for exploring and trying wellness practices.

There will also be movement and meditative workshops, thoughtfully curated to inspire their community in leaving a positive and sustainable impact on the world.

Elements Music Festival 2021.

This year the festival will be introducing foraged art. Utilizing local branches collected from the festival site, Elements will create an organic sculpture where festival attendees can hang out, meditate, and more.

The festival will also highlight sculptures and installations that demonstrate eco-consciousness, while bringing in environment friendly food and beverage practices.

For a little insight on Timothy's taste and booking perspective, we asked him if he could book any five artists for an intimate 50-person show, who would he book?

Choosing from artists he hasn't yet booked, he selected Black Coffee, Excision with a full body visual experience, Rufus Du Soul, Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion. Timothy has been throwing events his entire life, first starting off in roughly the 8th grade, when he would host a number of friends at his house and all play music for each other.

To buy tickets, visit the Elements website.