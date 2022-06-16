Skip to main content

Here Are Magnetic's Photos From Flumes 2022 Tour For His Latest Album 'Palaces'

Here are the best pictures we took from Flume's 2022 U.S. Tour

Flume’s U.S. Tour, in support of his new album “Palaces”, has just swept through the East Coast with a run of shows including stops in Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and at Governor’s Ball in New York, N.Y. before it will head to the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia in the Fall of 2022.

Flume's Tour Photos

Flume 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-1

As a 30-year old Australian music producer and DJ, Flume is no stranger to putting on a good show. After coming off a massive Coachella performance, his music selection for the set poured energy throughout the sold-out crowd at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC. Opening support was provided by Tinashe & Jim-E Stack.

Flume 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-4

Flume, also known as Harley Streten, has grown his success in the non-traditional “experimental” electronic music scene. 

While his songs might not have the typical build up followed with a “drop” commonly found in house and bass electronic dance music, his unique style, and use of synth’s, and off count drum beats provide fans with a unique live electronic music experience.

Flume 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-11

His tour stage closely resembled his Coachella setup most notably with two tables on the left and right that held a wide array of music equipment, synths, and DJ controllers. 

Read About Why Flume Decided To Change His Signature Sound Here

Behind the tables stood a giant white fabric archway that served as a background for live projection visuals allowing lights to cut through the back creating abstract colors and scenes. 

The archway seemed to change and expand throughout the set which made his stage dynamic throughout the show.

Flume 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-19

Flume’s set included a variety of his catalogue including songs off his new album, Palaces, which just released in May of 2022. Palaces is Streten’s third studio album and most exciting attempt at his experimental style of electronic music.

The best part of the show had to be when MAY-A (Maya Cumming), a 20-year old Australian singer-songwriter, came out and performed live alongside Flume. 

Her elegant vocals on “Say Nothing” were enchanting in addition to “Never Be Like You”, originally sang by Kai creating a beautiful addition to the show.

Flume & MAY-A 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-13

Flume & MAY-A 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-14

Flume & MAY-A 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-12

Flume & MAY-A 'LIVE' in Raleigh, NC 2022

Poulos-Flume-Raleigh-2022-17

Flume didn’t leave fans short by playing a multi-song encore including “On Top” off his self-titled 2012 album and finishing the night off with his smashing Lorde remix of “Tennis Courts”.

