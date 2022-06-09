Funk On The Rocks 2022 - Chromeo Bring The Funk Back To The Legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater

Chromeo's seventh annual Funk On The Rocks was a tour de force, bringing along Purple Disco Machine, Blu DeTiger, and Jim-E-Stack to heat up an audience of 10,000 people who were ready to dance!

Chromeo was more than ready for their triumphant return to the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado to celebrate the seventh gathering of Funk On The Rocks.

This year's party included the talents of DJ Jim-E-Stack, who warmed up the 10,000-seat crowd, Blu DeTiger with her live band, and Purple Disco Machine with his now legendary DJ set.

Blu DeTiger

TikTok sensation and accomplished funk bass player Blu DeTiger, has been lighting up audiences all over the world in concert with her Pop/funk stylings. Blu has also been collaborating with Chromeo on new music, resulting in the new EP Blutooth/enough 4 U, which you can check out here.

Blu played hits like "Blondes" and "Hot Crush Lover", as well as her latest single with Chromeo "enough 4 U". For those who may not have been familiar with her music, the infectious nature of her songs certainly made a new group of fans!

Purple Disco Machine

Purple Disco Machine was lucky enough to perform his DJ set during the sunset slot, which is especially dramatic at Red Rocks! The sold-out audience was primed and ready to dance to the set of PDM remixes and original tracks, including Lizzo's "About Damn Time" and crowd favorite The Human League's "Don't You Want Me".

Chromeo

The Funklordz were ready to party at Red Rocks after Purple Disco Machine's blistering DJ set. Dave-1 and P-Thugg took the stage with a full band and let loose with "Fancy Footwork" followed by "Juice", ensuring the audience was ready to party with the band.

Midway through the set, Blu and Rex DeTiger joined the band to perform "Blutooth", then Chromeo did what they do best: blow the proverbial roof off the joint with seven more bonafide hits. The band came back on stage to perform "Bad Decision" and "Fall Back 2U" for the encore and sent to sweaty audience home with smiles on their faces.

If you've never been to Red Rocks Amphitheater for a concert, definitely put it on your bucket list, but more importantly, add Funk On The Rocks 2023 as a future vacation destination!