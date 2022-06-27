AI Mastering: Is Online Mastering Any Good Though?

AI Mastering services can get your music ready for distribution fast. But is fully automatic mastering better than a professional engineer? Let's find out...

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more and more advanced. But is it really any good?

This is an especially important question when it comes to mastering your music, as many industry veterans are skeptical about letting an algorithm decide the sonics of music instead of a mastering engineer.

Some people believe that AI is becoming so good that it will soon surpass human intelligence and human hearing. This may or may not be true, but either way, AI is definitely changing the world of online mastering services and loudness as we know it.

For better or for worse, AI is here to stay. So we might as well try to make the best of it. So let's dive into everything you have ever wondered about fully automatic mastering and the effects of deeper learning on the world of audio processing.

We had a chance to sit down with the Founder of Chosen Masters, an AI-driven mastering service who has mastered music for artists actively releasing on label like Spinnin' and Mad Decent, to explain to real power that AI mastering can have on your musical career.

What Is More Important, Mixing Or Mastering?

Mastering can help balance out a mix-downs and give a song more presence and clarity. Great mastering can make your song loud but clean at the same time but mix-downs is equally important in creating great sounding music.

Great mastering like Chosen Masters can help fix bad or ok mix-downs but learning to mix better is always gonna help.

What Qualities Make Up A Great Mastering Engineer?

Skill and time in the game are what make a great audio mastering engineer. These people are hard to find and perfecting the art of mastering can take decades.

Luckily this is what gives out software a great edge, having great engineers design the mastering engine brings all those years of knowledge to our platform.

How Is AI Mastering Different Than Real Mastering?

AI Mastering is fast, affordable and to be honest very powerful. It's missing a human to work with but finding an amazing human mastering engineer is painful, expensive and very time consuming.

Consistency and turnaround time are usually issues I have found. Having a pro audio mastering engineer is great but very rare and expensive but can be worth it if you find the right one.

What Are The Benefits Of AI Mastering?

Consistent, low-cost, and powerful with instant turn around times. It helps you learn to mix as you can hear your results and tweak your mix-downs right away.

AI mastering saves you so much time and helps you put your energy into making songs instead of trying to bang your head against the wall hoping to crack the code or audio mastering.

Is AI Mastering Worth It?

Absolutely, I might be biased here but i wouldn't be doing this if I didn't think it was worth it! Chosen Masters is a great semi AI powered online mastering software. It's a great tool to add to your production tool belt, either songs or even stems.

Check out more about Chosen Masters, along with high-value information on the powers and benefits of AI mastering, on their blog here.