Lights Out Premiere: Frazi.er - She's Running Through My Head [Moments In Time]

Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Scottish wonderboy Frazi.er. Taken from the forthcoming Moments In Time Vol 3 VA, 'She's Running Through My Head' is pure energy from the get-go. Frazi.er has been in fine form lately, so it's no surprise this track is nothing less than excellent.

Track: She's Running Through My Head

Artist: Frazi.er

Label: Moments In Time

Format: Digital

Release Date: 6-17-22

Grab your copy here.