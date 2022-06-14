Skip to main content

Lights Out Premiere: Frazi.er - She's Running Through My Head [Moments In Time]

Energizing techno stomper
Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Scottish wonderboy Frazi.er. Taken from the forthcoming Moments In Time Vol 3 VA, 'She's Running Through My Head' is pure energy from the get-go. Frazi.er has been in fine form lately, so it's no surprise this track is nothing less than excellent.

Track: She's Running Through My Head
Artist: Frazi.er
Label: Moments In Time
Format: Digital
Release Date: 6-17-22

Grab your copy here.

