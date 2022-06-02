Lights Out Premiere: Sigvard - Reasons Beyond The Atmosphere [Materia]

From veteran producer Tom Hades comes his alias Sigvard, a project driving perfectly crafted techno in a diverse range of moods and tones. On his latest output ‘The Flowers Hundred’, an ever-evolving style is nurtured through expressive use of hardware, complex structures, and focused energy. Released on Marco Bailey’s eclectic MATERIA imprint which continues to be a worldwide summit for cutting-edge techno producers.

Track: Reasons Beyond The Atmosphere

Artist: Sigvard

Label: Materia

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 7-1-22