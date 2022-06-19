Meet The Victrola Revolution Go - The Ultimate Portable Suitcase Turntable for Vinyl Lovers!

You've probably seen the traditional suitcase-style turntables everywhere lately as the popularity of vinyl has gone into the stratosphere. From Urban Outfitters to Target, it's hard to walk into a big retailer these days and not see some kind of sales alter to vinyl and these inexpensive portable players. The suitcase category has been primarily targeted at audiences that were what we would call 'bandwagon' vinyl fans and usually a low-quality offering that is good enough but not great.

Last year the team at Victrola announced the Revolution Go, a truly portable turntable with a built-in battery that will last up to 12 hours. No need to tether yourself to a power source; now you can take it into the wild - think camping, glamping, a mountain top picnic, a remote cabin, you get the idea. You have to start somewhere, and the Rev Go is a much better place to start if you are a little more serious about playing wax.

The Victrola Rev Go lets you display your vinyl The removable dust cover functions as a record display stand so you can store and show off your records between spins. Simply tilt the dust cover, pop it off and you are ready to rock. 1 / 2

Aesthetic + Design -

One of the first things you will notice about the Rev Go is the sleek and modern design that is just as functional as it is beautiful. The product designers have solved some issues on several levels, from isolating the platter to dampen the vibration from the internal speaker to a detachable dust cover that can hold and display your vinyl selections. The unit features two ways to port it around, a foldable handle and a removable guitar strap allowing you to sling it around your shoulder.

The unit also comes with a rubber slipmat and a 45 RPM adaptor nicely tucked away by the tonearm. This unit is missing only a case or a built-in way to carry some vinyl with you.

The Victrola Revolution Go in the wild. A stump, why not! It's flat and is the perfect spot for your Rev Go while in the woods. While this makes for a cool photo, we actually would not recommend putting your player in the direct sun, find somewhere shady and less exposed, it is vinyl after all. 1 / 2

Functionality + Sound

Victrola has given you a lot of value for your dollar here, with solid components across the board and impressive sound for a portable turntable. The turntable is a 3-speed (33 1/3, 45, 78) belt-drive with a quality Audio Technica AT-3600LA cartridge which significantly affects sound quality and overall durability.

So how does it sound? When we say it sounds good, we mean it. We were immediately impressed with the internal BT stereo speaker that easily fills up a smaller room with decent sound. The Rev Go is probably the best sound quality for a portable on the market, and it goes one step further if you need things louder.

The onboard Vinyl Stream technology allows you to stream your vinyl to a more prominent BT speaker. We used a Mackie Thump Go when we took it camping with us, and it definitely delivered enough bump to piss off the bears and our fellow campers. We had a wireless, battery-powered sound system that played vinyl - now, if we just had another one and a battery-powered mixer. Hey DJ Woodsman, drop it like it's hot.

Oh, wait, one more thing. If you decide that you don't want to play records anymore or if it's too windy, hot, dusty, etc., for your precious black licorice pizzas, not to worry, you can just stream music from your phone to the onboard BT speaker. Problem solved.

To say that we love this thing is an understatement; this unit has everything you need for mobile and home use, so if you just want one turntable, the Rev Go can do it all for the most part. You can easily set it up with your home system using the RCA outs, and you are good to go.

Summary: If you are looking for a portable style turntable that sounds great, gives you multiple streaming options, and can run without power, then you have found the holy grail, at least for now.

Pros -

Great Design

Great Sound

Great Functionality

Long Battery Life

Easy to carry

Con:

No case or way to carry your records while porting it; you need a separate record bag.

VSC-750SBSPECIFICATIONS

TURNTABLE - 3-SPEED BELT-DRIVE TURNTABLE

CARTRIDGE - AUDIO TECHNICA AT-3600LA

INPUTS - BLUETOOTH INPUT

OUTPUTS - RCA LINE-LEVEL OUTPUT, VINYL STREAM, HEADPHONE OUT

BATTERY - BUILT-IN RECHARGEABLE: 7.2V 2,500MAH, 18WH LI-ION

IN THE BOX - REVOLUTION GO WITH REMOVABLE LID, GUITAR STRAP, SLIPMAT, POWER ADAPTOR, AND 45 RPM ADAPTOR

DIMENSION - 12.99"L X 12.83"W X 4.84"H

WEIGHT - 6.83 LBS

POWER - OUTPUT: 2X5W