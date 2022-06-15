Weedsday Playlist: Melissa Etheridge Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Elizabeth Miranda

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show.

Magnetic is a huge fan of Melissa’s work, and we really admire how she’s an advisor to Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform.

5 Song Recommendations By Melissa Etheridge

Frank Ocean - Nights Frank Ocean is probably the most perfect thing to listen to when you’re having a nice smoking sesh. “Nights” is especially amazing when he goes into so many different parts and you just listen to his voice…the recording of his voice. Listen to how many different versions he uses on his voice, how many different things he uses. lose your eyes, it’s an amazing recording. Frank Ocean is perfect. Melissa Etheridge - Only Love Lauren Dukoff “Only Love” is one of my favorite songs by me. I wanted to bring this song to you because it’s got so many special things in the recording, from the guitars to the vocals to the moment that I did that wailing at the end, which I surprised myself and went higher than I thought I ever could! So just sit back, relax, let it go all the way through you. Only love. Santana - Europa “Europa” by Carlos Santana is just the sexiest song ever. If this doesn’t take you somewhere in the 4, 5 minutes of this song then you haven’t smoked enough.

H.E.R. - Hard Place H.E.R. sings with such depth and such emotion and this recording… you feel like your head is laying right next to the drum set. Listen to that, listen…you can hear her fingers on the guitar. It’s just a beautiful recording. Close your eyes, love it.

Motorbike - Leon Bridges I could listen to Leon Bridges sing anything. And when he sings “on the back of my motorbike” you can just close your eyes, you can feel the breeze, and it’s just the perfect song to sing during a sesh.

Who Is Melissa Etheridge?

For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993).

The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over."

Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

What Is Melissa Etheridge Know For?

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy® Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth.

As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed “inconvenient truths” to keep her down. Earlier in her recording career, Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy® telecast to sing “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

On October 7, 2016 Melissa Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014’s critically lauded This Is M.E. Recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the album received stellar reviews from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more. She followed that up with the release of The Medicine Show in April, 2019.

For The Medicine Show, Melissa reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks and sounds as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The Medicine Show deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing.

In June of 2020, Etheridge launched her own live streaming subscription and single ticket concert platform, Etheridge TV. Etheridge plays five unique shows Tuesday-Saturday at 3:00 p.m. PT and has done over 200 live streams in 2020. On September 17, 2021, Melissa released a new album called One Way Out.

The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut….until now! The time is finally right, and fans will finally get a deeper glimpse of who Melissa was then.