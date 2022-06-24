Progressive Grooves Records' label boss, Mikas, releases a hot new four-track EP; 'Chronos' that pushes the boundaries of lush progressive house.

Chronos is Mikas take on Deep Melodic House, while the pace is slower the energy is plentiful with rich brass sounds and lush synths, and the lyrics and vocals from Swedish singer Rome bring an ethereal dimension enriching the experience.

Buy The Entire EP HERE <<<

The second track brings new energy with rolling percussions and deep vibes, the main chorus is inhabited by electrically charged grooves that lead back into a melodic bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The EP also includes an original and a Dub version of Chronos, all of which you can stream below:

1. Mikas - Chronos (Club Mix)

2. Mikas - Electra (Original Mix)

3. Mikas - Chronos (Original Mix)

4. Mikas - Chronos (Club Dub)

Why Is Progressive Grooves Records Different?

Progressive Grooves Records is proud to be a part of Forward Music, a distribution platform and charity project owned by Lost on You Music, the first electronic record label to donate all money raised from the album sales to help children in the poorest parts of the world: https://fwdmusic.com/

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2022 will see the rebirth of Progressive Grooves Records.

The label originally launched in 2005 and made waves with releases being played live and on air by legendary DJs including

Tiesto | The Crystal Method | Paul Oakenfold | Paul Van Dyk | Armin Van Buuren | Ferry Corsten | Markus Schulz | Gareth Emery | Above & Beyond | Judge Jules | Hybrid | Rank-1 | Jerome Isma Ae | Mark Knight | Dash Berlin | Roger Shah | Andy Moor | Martin Roth | Dave Spoon | Christian Smith | MR Sam | Funkagenda | Tocadisco | M.I.K.E | Steve SMART (KISS FM) | Jay C | Fedde Le Grand | John 00 Flemming | Kyau vs. Albert | Marcel Woods | Jonathan Ulysses | Matt Darey | Solarstone | Alex Kenji | Paul Thomas | Dubfire | Tom Novy | Marco V | DJ Dons | Timo Maas | Dave Seaman | Gianluca Motta | Manuel De La Mare | Dj Chus | Saeed Younan | UMEK | D-Unity | D-Nox | Ceballo | Olivier Giacomotto | Miss Nine | Eddie Halliwell | Desyn Masiello | Laurent Wolf | Lisa Lashes to name only a few……

Label founder, Mikas, returns in full force after creating a thriving online music marketplace www.wemakedancemusic.com where innovation comes first and true talent can be expressed without the industry filters. The platform is already 10 years old and set to make a mark on the scene with a catalog now surpassing 13 000 items from over 500 creators.

Progression is at the root of the label whose vision is to release genre-bending music that blends culture into sounds to provide unique dancefloor experiences.