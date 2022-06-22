MIX PREMIERE: FORT KNOX FIVE - FUNK THE WORLD 71

Steve Raskin, aka Fort Knox Five, is on the 1s and 2s for the 71st episode of Funk The World. (Photo Credit: Jimmy Cohrssen)

It was right before the end of the year the last time we hosted Fort Knox Five over at Magnetic Mag. Fast forward six months and we've got the new Funk The World mix here for the start of summer. Mixed by Steve Raskin, the genre-spanning hour-long mix features an eclectic set of tracks that make the right introduction for summer.

Not being afraid to move around and experiment, don't expect just another one tempo mix. Fort Knox Five has put together a summer scorcher of a mix. Loads of exclusives and personal remixes on this funky 60-minute mix of funk, breaks, house & hip-hop edits. Listen to the full mix below.

Fort Knox Five had this to say about the mix:

"The first day of Summer is officially here, and this Funk The World is the perfect summer soundtrack to road trips, beach getaways and festival adventures. It starts with a new DC's Finest exclusive along with some of the tunes you'll hear at summer festivals and dancefloors. In addition to a bunch of tunes by our favorite producers & homies, we are stoked to have "Keep The Funk Real" make its Funk The World debut, the Slynk + FK5 collab we released just over 6 months ago. Catch Fort Knox Five droppin' the funk this Summer!"

Tracklist:



01 Fort Knox Five vs Krafty Kuts - Wild Krafty Insight (DC’s Finest Remix)

02 Nextmen - Combination feat Chali 2na

03 Silk Sonic - Fly as Me (DC’s Finest Remix)

04 Tom Booze - Some Funk

05 Two Good - Midnight Whispers

06 The Allergies - Promised Land

07 Busta Rhymes - If Ya Don't Know - (Double A Rework)

08 WBBL - Need You (100-) (WBBL VIP)

09 Mr Fitz - Sharons Land

10 X-Ray Ted - Oh My Gee

11 Krafty Kuts - The Remedy (feat. Dynamite MC)

12 Frankee More - Funksta Lovin

13 Sharam Jey - Got My Mind

14 Slynk & Fort Knox Five - Keep The Funk Real

15 Jayl Funk - I Get High (Funky Breakbeat Mix)

16 Atom Smith - Rapper's Delight (feat. Burkey & Deploi)

17 Odesza The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)