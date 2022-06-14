Paradise In The Park: Review

DJ Holographic

This past Saturday marked the final appearance of Jamie Jones and his Paradise brand at the idyllic, Pershing Square. The Downtown park is set to undergo some major renovations so the party was certainly one not to miss. Especially since it's not every day when you get to groove in the open air beneath the skyscraper metropolis of Downtown L.A. Not to mention, parties in public spaces are somewhat of a rarity in the City of Angels.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Entrance was relatively easy and bars were aplenty so the comfort level was right up there with some of the best of them. Perhaps, the party going past Midnight might have taken it to the next level but other venues served as the the de facto after parties for most who wanted to keep it going.

Music-wise, Art Department and Dubfire's back-to-back set provided the spark with an eclectic yet groovy set that began somewhat flat but soon found its footing with more upbeat garage house rhythms that distinctly picked up the pace of the party. Although, it was Level 42's "Lessons In Love" that I found to be the highlight of their set.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The man of the night, Jamie Jones followed with a lively set that stayed away from any distinct genres. Serge Santiago's 2008 electro gem, "Atto D'Amore" was a surprising highlight. As well as the decade old hit, "I Am Somebody" by Technasia. But the centerpiece of his masterful set was his recent Defected release, "My Paradise." A fitting choice to the end of his set. Both literally and figuratively.

Follow Jamie Jones: Facebook | Soundcloud

Follow Paradise: Facebook

Follow Hot Creations: Facebook | Soundcloud