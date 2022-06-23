Step Into The Music Industry With A Point Blank Degree: Apply Direct

Point Blank Online is THE answer to achieving a professional sound in your music. Don't believe us, take a look at the amazing things their alumni have done...

If you’re interested in joining the Point Blank family and benefitting from exclusive events, masterclasses, 1-2-1s and more, you can now apply directly to their flagship degree courses in London and online here.

Point Blank’s degree courses are the main reason prospective music students and passionate musicians choose to study with them. Their degree courses are validated by Middlesex University and deliver an intensive, immersive and practical education across all areas of music production and sound engineering, DJing, vocal performance, music business and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Point Blank Online's Instructors

Their lecturers are music industry professionals with a demonstrable real-world experience at the very highest levels of the profession.

Between them, they have worked with legendary artists, including Bjork, Fetty Wap, Sade, Oasis, Wretch 32, Massive Attack, Rihanna, Becky G, Gwen Stefani, Sinead Harnett, Stevie Wonder, Primal Scream, Ghostface & Raekwon (Wu-Tang), Tinie Tempah, Iggy Azalea, Metronomy, Metronomy, Nero, Rizzle Kicks, The Prodigy, Redman, Brian Eno, Portishead and many, many more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What Students Get At Point Blank Music School

As a student at Point Blank, you will also gain access to their state-of-the-art facilities. Point Blank’s main studio features a 48-Channel SSL Duality Delta mixing console and each of their students gets to work on their own fully equipped workspace with an iMac, Native Instruments Maschine MK III, Komplete Kontrol keyboards and more.

Furthermore, DJ students will get to practice in the Pioneer DJ-supported studio.

So, take the first steps in kick starting your music career and check out their degree courses today by clicking this link here.