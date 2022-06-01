Point Blank recently teamed up with the iconic fabric London venue for an exclusive careers festival and networking event – Music Futures.

The event, which took place on May 18th from 11 am – 4 pm, saw music and education giants give Point Blank’s past, current and future students the best advice on how to progress their careers and step inside the music industry.

During the event, there were stands from key players in the industry, including Ableton, Pioneer DJ, ADAM Audio, Spitfire Audio and more and a wealth of thought-provoking panels and mentoring sessions from some of their industry professional lecturers and graduates.

Following the event, Fabric turned back into a nightclub, with Point Blank students taking over the decks in rooms 1 and 2 for an evening of impeccable DJ sets.

Some of Point Blank’s successful alumni made an appearance at the event for an exclusive panel, discussing all things Point Blank and how they've benefited from studying with them.

The alumni panel featured Funk Cartel (Music Production & Sound Engineering Degree), a DJ/producer duo who, thanks to Point Blank's industry connections, have released tracks with the legendary Ultra Naté and Kathy Sledge; FLORENTIA (Music Production & Sound Engineering Degree), the Essex-based Defected team member and winner of Elrow's Up&Coming Talent competition; Tailor Jae (Music Production & DJ Diploma), winner of the Point Blank x RA Scholarship and a DJ Mag one to watch, with previous sets at fabric, Leeds Festival, Boiler Room and more and Adam Scivoletto (Music Production & Sound Engineering Diploma), the label manager at Charge Records.

This event was held exclusively for Point Blank students past, present and future.

If you’re interested in joining the Point Blank family and benefitting from events like this one as well as masterclasses, 1-2-1s and more, then be sure to check out their degree courses in London and Online here.