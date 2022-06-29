Premiere: Il Mare Di Fronte - Il Mare Di Fronte (Flankup Recordings)

Directly translated in English as The Sea In Front, Il Mare Di Fronte is not only Paolo Russi's newest production alias, it's also the title of his first E.P. with this new identity and hopefully more to come. The title track and its four counterparts on the release are breezy, relaxed tunes that might conjure up images of yourself on a relatively calm beach with a cocktail in hand. More specifically, some of you might think of those memorable vacations spent somewhere in the Balearics like Ibiza or Formentera. Or, perhaps you might be so inclined to book your next holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That being said, here's the premiere of "Il Mare Di Fronte" for you to to relax and enjoy.

Pre-order link: https://flankup.fanlink.to/flkr001

Follow Flankup Recordings: Facebook | Soundcloud