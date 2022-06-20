Premier: Section & OB1 - 'Fly to Me'

Now Counterpoint Recordings are proud to present its first-ever long-play artist feature on the label, whose first single Magnetic was lucky enough to premier.

Counterpoint Recordings has long been a leading force in the underground drum & bass scene, consistently supporting some of the hottest up and coming talent in the scene.

“The Fourth Hour” is a 12-track artist album set to release on July 8th, 2022, and was written and produced by the British artist Section. The first single, 'Fly to Me', of this masterfully-crafted work Magnetic was lucky enough to get a first listen four days ahead of it's official release.

Pre-order of The Fourth Hour Now.

'Fly to Me' was produced alongside OB1 and is a high-energy roller with bright synths and whirling, phased-out percussions. The track is pockmarked with vocal chops and drifting pad lines that give a somber, regretful tonality to the record which you can hear for yourself below.

The LP was written and produced during some of the hardest times of times for James, the album expresses the duality of light and dark which he faced daily as an NHS Physiotherapist. Deployed to the Covid ICU in the peak of the pandemic, he was forced to coexist daily with the contrast of profound melancholy and deep sense of hope.

It was during this period of his life that the majority of the tracks on the upcoming album were produced, 'Fly To Me' included, which turned “The Fourth Hour” LP into an escape and tonic to cope with a very personal and emotionally intense period.

cope Out The Entire LP 'The Fourth Hour' Here

The moment the album is released you’ll get unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more which releases July 8, 2022