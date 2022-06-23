Sigrid Rosier & TRSTN Team Up On Genre-Bending Single; Gidora

Sigrid Rosier breaks from his techno roots to team up with TRSTN to create a breakbeat, textural anthem that is as foreboding as it is inspiring

Two produces with wildly different sonic pallets collide into something truly unique as Sigrid Rosier and TRSTN collide to release their latest single 'Gidora.'

Sigrid Rosier's dominant sound is of driving techno beats, but his flair for the ambient and melodic, exemplified in his tracks such as 'Eros' and 'Grey Goose,' certainly play its part this latest collaboration.

Conversely, TRSTN's signature sound is a unique take on the popular genres of trap and future bass. His breakout single, 'Burn,' caught fire years ago (pun only semi-intended) and familiar elements of this single are also seen throughout 'Gidora.'

The heavy saturation and crushed dynamics on the drums induce a raw intensity that is mirrored in the single's artwork. While this creates the rhythmic backbone of the single, dazzling synth lines play off kilter melodies that don't fee like they should work, but manage to work their magic in an incredible way. Spaced through the composition are splashes of melodic vocal lines that keep section fresh and engaging.

The final product is a masterclass-blending of artistic styles that creates a destructive sonic world of order through the chaos.

How Gidora Came Together

Both of these producers originally met in college, honing in on their own respective sounds that have earned them each a fair amount of initial success.

The two stayed in each other's orbits out of sheer respect for the others' artistic vision and knack for adept explorative abilities through their music. But while their styles may each be different, they knew that something magic could be made by blending their two styles.

Gidora is their first collaboration of what we hope can be many, many more.