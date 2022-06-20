J. Worra's Splash House 2022: A Photo Diary

Ease the FOMO or rehash the Splash House 2022 weekend by seeing what went doesn't through J. Worra's lens.

Gina Joy

From June 10-12, the pool party meets music festival experience known as Splash House returned to Palm Springs for its first of three weekends in 2022.

This was the first June edition of Splash House since 2019, serving as a proper kickoff to all things summer with warm temperatures, multiple pools, and no shortage of good beats to keep the crowds dancing.

During the day, attendees bounced back and forth between Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro, each serving up their own stacked lineups with artists like Diplo, Channel Tres, Dombresky b2b Noizu, Hayden James, Yung Bae, and Hannah Wants. By night, attendees ventured over to the Palm Springs Air Museum at night to continue the party with Duke Dumont, Yotto, and more gracing the decks.

One clear stand-out set from Splash House came via J. Worra, who showed off her talent behind the decks at The Saguaro for an unforgettable Sunday set with a packed crowd that was ready to put their dancing shoes on.

The Los Angeles resident originally hailing from Chicago has quickly become a festival favorite, and her recent appearance at Splash House proved just why that is the case.

Her current summer tour not only includes a solid batch of festivals and solo shows, but also includes the chance to support the legends Swedish House Mafia and ZHU on a variety of dates.

She also recently released a catchy collaboration with Little Boots called “Burn This House,” while also receiving a remix to her track “Check Out” by the one and only LP Giobbi.

Lucky for us, we were able to link up with J. Worra to receive an exclusive photo diary from her time at Splash House. Check out the photos below, and make sure to keep an eye out for this rising star as she continues her quick ascension in the dance world.

And if you missed this edition of Splash House, you have two more chances this summer as they head back to Palm Springs from August 12-14 and August 19-21. Lineups to be announced soon.

Photos From Splash House 2022