The 15 Best House Tracks of June 2022

15 house jammies to help get your Summer started off right.

Lauren Murphy

The Summer solstice is officially behind us which means one thing to us house-heads. We now have the opportunity to enjoy the tunes we love dancing with one another under the sun. Not to mention, many of the artists represented in this month's chart will very likely be glad to DJ those very events. Most notably, Dam Swindle who not only happen to be celebrating ten years on these scene but the've landed the top tune of June as well. Enjoy!

Dam Swindle

1. "ALL I WANT" - DAM SWINDLE [HEIST RECORDINGS]

Dam Swindle kicks off their celebration of ten years in the biz with Keep On Swindling Part I and it closes with this stunning house magic that deserves your undivided attention. 

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below:

