The 7 Best Albums of May 2022

A varied collection of full projects from a huge month for music
erik-mclean-9y1cTVKe1IY-unsplash

A month full of emphatic new music and artists dropping projects ahead of a busy festival season. 

There's some gorgeous, ambient gems from James Blake and Robot Koch, some furious Cyperpunk from The Algorithm, smooth Funk from Moise and some wild hyperpop from Uffie.

Here Are Our Favorite Albums From May 2022

JAMES BLAKE - WIND DOWN

James Blake

Something totally different from the established master of piano-driven, sad-pop. A conceptual album released alongside Endel, full of soundtrack-based pieces. A gorgeous piece of ambient electronica

THE ALGORITHM - DATA RENAISSANCE

THE ALGORITHM

A future-cyberpunk piece of electronica full of intricacies and a detailed production style. Laced with influences such as Metal, Punk and through to synthwave - it's a behemoth of an album that defies genre.

 

ROBOT KOCH - THE NEXT BILLION YEARS (FOAM & SAND REWORKS)

Robot Koch - Glow - Foam and Sand Remix

An album that details the German artists fears and anxieties over the future of the climate, societal issues and globalisation - Robot Koch reworks his own electronic project into an ambient beauty via his Foam and Sand alias.

MOISE - WE SURVIVED THE STORM

FSAsHgeXEAcp2lW

U.S Future funk rising star Moise drops one of the funkiest, groove-driven pieces of the year. The Minneapolis-based artist is the son of two Rwandan immigrants that came to America, and has found a spiritual home with his incredibly smooth sound.

MOGLI - AFTERMATH

CURRENT_Mogli_Press_21_Color_sRGB

German alt-pop & electronica songwriter Mogli explores all sides of pop, electronica and indie on her effervescent album 'Aftermath' - which even comes with a feature-length film.

TONE RANGER - DESERT ROSE

download

Smooth, psychedelic and unique in it's approach - Desert Rose by Tone Ranger ebbs and flows between psychedelic rock and smooth, authentic soul.

UFFIE - SUNSHINE FACTORY

UFFIE - SUNSHINE FACTORY

Filled with the Gen-Z, Hyperpop energy that Uffie brings to her productions - Sunshine Factory is a joyful album filled with uplifting bops and an emphatic hyperpop style.

