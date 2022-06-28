The New Peter McKinnon Daily Camera Bag Line From Nomatic

Nomatic has been one of our brands of choice over the last few years from luggage, to travel backpacks and now photo bags with their most recent collaboration with photographer/influencer Peter McKinnon. Last year they introduced the Peter McKinnon 35L Camera Pack which was an absolute beast and is perfect for carrying heavy gear loads from cameras to drones to lenses and all your accessories. Learn More HERE.

For the second go-around, Nomatic is focusing on a set of smaller bags and accessories meant for more of your day-to-day workloads. We got a chance to check out the new collection at the Outdoor Retailer trade show and just got a set to take on some test runs out in the wild. Here are our thoughts and the product breakdown for the new daily line.

McKinnon x Nomatic Camera Backpack 25L ($299.00)

McKinnon Camera Back Pack 25L The newest bag from Nomatic x McKinnon is the ultimate all-around daily bag that is completely customizable. 1 / 14

The core value proposition of this bag is the ability to modify it to cater to your day-to-day needs via its ladder system and accessory line which includes dividers and small/large camera cubes. As you can see in the video above the ways to pack this 25L bag to your specifications are seemingly endless.

From photography day trips to overnighters, you can tune this pack up to suit whatever need life is throwing at you, all with a couple of flips to the ladder and the addition of a few accessories.

The pack features a luggage loop so you can slide it over roller handles, comfortable straps with a cross support strap for heavy loads, breathable pads for long hauls, and that oh-so-cool McKinnon insignia.

Design-wise the bag has a little bit of a learning curve as there are just so many pockets and ways to maximize its functionality. You might feel a bit overwhelmed at first, but once you tinker with it and figure out the best use case scenarios you will get it dialed rather quickly. We highly suggest watching some of the videos to get some inspiration on how to modify the bag for your specific needs.

The pack with the ladder system folded down and the Tech Pouch on board. The top panel flap seals magnetically and is also removable - if you can't find a way to make this pack work for you, then you should just hang it up.

Overall this bag is a great addition to the lineup and is the perfect solution for creative professionals looking for a super durable multipurpose bag with endless organizational options.

Features:

100% Customizable

16" laptop and tablet sleeve

2 Magnetic side pockets

Built to last

Camera bag and daily bag

Durable and water resistant

McKinnon Camera Sling 8L ($159.99)

MCKINNON CAMERA SLING 8L 1 / 3

The youngest, or should we say smallest, in the McKinnon collab litter is the new Camera Sling 8L. This purpose-built camera bag allows photographers quick access to smaller DSLR or mirrorless cameras. We used our Sony A7 III along with an additional wide-angle lens and we were good to go with a little room to spare. The 8L Sling also features a zippered internal pocket for cables, slots for three memory cards, pockets for two batteries, and two smaller pockets for accessories.

The Sling from the front. The wireframe build keeps the pack rigid enough to protect your goods and provide easy access and is soft enough so it won't bug you when you are making quick moves to get the shot.

The wireframe construction helps keep the bag rigid adding an extra layer of protection for your gear, which is super handy if you are knocking around smaller spaces. One of the features we love is the ability to quickly close the bag with an elastic cord when you are shooting on the fly. Now instead of having to zip up your bag to prevent a yard sale, you can now quickly secure it with an elastic cord that latches with ease. As most serious photographers know, when you are in the thick of it you need to protect your gear and move with haste to get the shot, this solves both those issues.

Just enough room for a camera, a lens, batteries, some cables, and memory cards.

Another thing we added to the Sling for a quick access solution was the Peak Design camera clip system, this allows you to secure the camera on the Sling's strap for even faster access. This system is also great for the 25L Backpack if you are carrying that on shoots.

The back of the sling also features an easy grab handle for when you need to grab it from the back.

The McKinnon Camera Sling is the perfect travel companion and fits easily into the larger McKinnon 35L bag and features a pass-thru loop for fitting over the handle of your rolling carry-on luggage.

Last but not least, you have the option to use Molle straps to carry a smaller tripod, jacket, or even a thermos full of beer.

One of our favorite features is the quick close bungee so you can close up your case on the run easily

Features:

Quick closure system

Internal Molle Straps

Internal organization

3-way carry

Custom & durable hardware

Water-resistant

McKinnon Camera Tech Organizer ($69.99)

The McKinnon Camera Tech Organizer Ah, a camera bag for your camera bag. Lots of little stuff comes along with today's photography gear, from cables to battery chargers, to even smaller action style cameras and mobile phone camera accessories. Now you can keep them all organized in this beefy little bag. 1 / 3

Yes, it's a camera bag for your camera bag. If you are rolling with accessories like extra cables, smaller action cameras, power banks, ND filters, etc. the Tech Organizer will help you keep everything together as you see fit.

Not too big, not too small. A great accessory pouch for a variety of stuff.

The sturdy build will keep your smaller stuff safe and it's sized perfectly to fit in either the 25L or 35L McKinnon photo packs. You can check out all the other Nomatic x McKinnon photo accessories here.

Pro Tip: Stay consistent with your storage so you can easily recall where everything is. It's very easy to over organize and overthink things and then when you are on a shoot, have no idea where the hell you put your battery charger. Practice and consistency make perfect with a kit like this!