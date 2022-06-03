The 15 Best Organic House Tracks Of May 2022

The month of May delivered a number quality organic house tunes to our ears. We did the digging and found the absolute best 15 tracks for you.

The month of May saw a fantastic selection of organic house tracks being released. In our list you will find the quirky melodies, entranced progressions, and rooted percussion that has come to define this growing sub-genre.

Festival season has woken up after its pandemic-induced lull so producers and labels are firing out tracks ready to captivate audiences once again.

We found spring highlights from artists Tim Green, Sebastien Leger, Shai T, Gorje Hewek, M.O.S., and Zone+ releasing on labels among Anjunadeep, Lost & Found, Do Not Sit On The Furniture, and The Soundgarden.

1. Tim Green & Sebastien Leger - Duel (Original Mix) [For A Memory] At the top of our list we have a collaboration from two producers who in recent years have been consistently hitting top 100 charts. Tim Green and Sebastien Leger each already known for their tight percussion, unstoppable bass lines, and extravagant melodies team up on this one to double down on what we already love. One cannot go wrong when two forces like this come together. 2. Somelee - Morena (Original Mix) [Sangraal] This song from Ukrainian producer Somelee was signed to the label just as the Russian invasion began. Heard clearly in the main vocal melody, this heartfelt songs imagines a future of hope and peace amid these times of war. 3. Sahar Z - Back In My Arms (Shai T Remix) [Lost & Found] This is what refinement in craftsmanship and artistry sounds like. Shai T plugs us into a bright, prog-infused vibe that will leave you buzzing for the next few hours. 4. Gorje Hewek - See You (Original Mix) [Peace Symphonies] Chorally-driven elation and possible R&B inspiration on this style-expanding tune from one of Russia's top deep/organic house producers. 5. Nhii - Fes (Original Mix) [Do Not Sit On The Furniture Recordings] What kind of top organic house list would this be if we didn't include a dramatic afro-percussive track with a kalimba breakdown? 6. Zone+ - Mirage (Original Mix) [Forestrip Music] Don't let the simplicity distract you from the immaculate mood created in this trippy, playful tune. Capture the elusive groove by leaving it on repeat for a while. 7. Makebo & Amonita - Back To The Roots (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep] After spending some time released on the elusive, bandcamp-only, Fidem Community label this track is coming back with a bigger spotlight. The Verve's symphonic masterpiece makes its way to four-to-the-floor functions. 8. BOOKWOOD - ONE LAST (FKA MASH GLITCH DUB) [MANJUMASI] Rising South African star, Fka Mash, nails the remix duties on this hypnotizingly heavy-hitting lush banger. 9. M.O.S. - Who Am I (Original Mix) [The Soundgarden] Yet another delight of disarming atmospheres and textures we can ride all the way to cloud nine from the M.O.S. trio. 10. Stan Tone & Dasha Zarya - Do Utra (Madraas Remix) [Souksonic] This remix is fit for a dance floor ritual to summon movement in your body & spirit. Check out the rest of the EP for other quality tunes. 11. Tebra - Vazda (Original Mix) [Sirin Music] Tebra branches off from the more relaxed stream of organic house and sends it high with this anthemic, rooted tune. 12. Alex van Ratingen, EKSF - La Vie (Original Mix) [Bar 25 Music] Deep moods and poetic sentiment defined over a loose rhythm. This one feels like a rainy day without the sadness. Deeparture - Songbirds (Mass Digital Remix) [Quantum Feels] Zero'ed-in on that ethereal sunrise vibe. Coming to a desert doof near you. The Angels & Shrii - Feeling Good (Original Mix) [House Music With Love] The hit classic first popularized by Nina Simone in 1964, "Feeling Good," makes its rounds again in this contemporary context. Sing-a-long lyrics known by audiences young and old lead us over a tempting, tropical groove. 15. Dulus - Reverence (Original Mix) [Mirrors Label] Strong snares and syncopation ride through an expanse of enchanting piano chords and melodies.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below:

What is Organic House Music?

Not sure what defines the sub-genre of organic house?

Throughout the 2000-teens, a few new underground styles were emerging and branching off from the vein of deep house into what was being called playa tech, deep melodic house, and organica, among others.

It clearly expresses its genetic imprint from deep house, while merging with folk-rooted, acoustic sounds of the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa & North Africa, India, and the Mediterranean.

More recently, it has merged again with uplifting and euphoric melodies reminiscent of trance music from days of old. Beatport arbitrarily slapped a label on all these for categorical purposes and we've been gong along with it ever since then. And don't worry, even if your house music is non-organic, it's still safe to consume.

For more information, check out our deep dive into the genre.