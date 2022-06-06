Catching the Tribeca Festival at Home

Credit: Tribeca Festival

Since it's founding in 2003, the Tribeca Festival™ has emerged as a leading showcase for artists to feature their work accompanied by talks, panels, and other opportunities to interact with the public. In particular, their documentary series has proven to be particularly innovative.

Last year, they launch a virtual component of this festival for those who cannot attend this event in person. This year, the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ will once again host Tribeca at Home – an online platform that provides festival-goers from around the country the opportunity to share and engage in the Tribeca experience. This year’s offering will be available online from June 9 through June 26, 2022.

In pursuing Tribeca at Home's offerings, following are some of the films that caught my eye as particularly noteworthy:

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids, the unbelievable real life story of Cabbage Patch Kids and how they ushered in the Black Friday sale craze, executive produced and narrated by Neil Patrick Harris.

Butterfly in the Sky, executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg and featuring LeVar Burton, highlights the 25-year history of "Reading Rainbow."

Carol & Johnny, the unbelievable, decade-spanning, and surprisingly heart-warming true story of two of America’s most successful bank robbers.

The Courtroom, a legal thriller starring BD Wong, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Braun, Michael Chernus, and Kristin Villanueva.

Jerry & Marge Go Large, a charming tale based on a true story starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, and Rainn Wilson.

Kaepernick & America, a documentary that explores former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s​​ protest at the center of swelling racial tension in America.

Leave No Trace, a documentary executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Glazer executive unpacks the sexual abuse scandals within the Boy Scouts.

Lynch/Oz, lifts the velvet curtain on iconic filmmaker David Lynch’s obsession with The Wizard Of Oz—a film that Lynch/Oz argues is the foundational text for all of Lynch’s work.

McEnroe offers an intimate look at tennis legend John McEnroe, and features icons like Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg and Keith Richards.

Nothing Compares is an intimate portrait of Sinéad O’Connor.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby follows Lil Baby’s transformational journey from local Atlanta hustler to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars and pop culture's most important voices for change.

The Wild One explores the work of Jack Garfein - Holocaust survivor, theater and film director, key figure in the formation of the Actors Studio.

Also, an exclusive conversation with Academy-winning director, producer, and screenwriter Adam McKay will be available for online viewing. In addition, U.S. audiences are able to purchase tickets to special online encore screenings of films following their live in-person premieres in New York City. Many of the online screenings will include exclusive festival Q&As with the filmmakers.

Viewers can watch these offerings through “Tribeca At Home,” as well as on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. Test the compatibility of any device to watch these films here. While the entire festival runs from June 9 through the 26th, check individual film offerings for the dates they are available for viewing. Also, a few select films are only available for viewing in New York City or New York State.

Choose from the following virtual passes:

At Home Festival Pass provides access to all Virtual content including Features and Short films ($150.00).

At Home Shorts Pass provides access to the entire Virtual Short Film Program ($25.00).

At Home Awards Pass provides access to to all Virtual Award Winner Screenings on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 ($50.00).

Also, tickets can be purchased for the virtual screening of many of the festival's offerings at the price of $15.00 per movie. Passes do not include access to any in person screenings or events.

