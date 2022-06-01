WaTa Shares 'On My Way' EP

Originally from Budapest, before spending time in the UK - Rising electronica producer WaTa (Real name Tamas Varga) has just dropped his new EP titled 'On My Way'.

WaTa - On My Way EP Photo via Sidekick Music

Originally from Budapest, before spending time in the UK - Rising electronica producer WaTa (Real name Tamas Varga) has just dropped his new EP titled 'On My Way'. The four track project layers elements of organic house, electronica and ambient throughout, with plenty of intricate counter-melodies and serene production on each track. Speaking on the new release, WaTa states:

"Exploring a new sound is always a huge inspiration for me. Finding the tone of 'On My Way' made me finish almost all the instrumental parts of the EP in a couple of weeks."

Starting his journey into music with 12 years of classical music, before building a reputation in the underground hip hop scene - stands him in good stead for this project.

The track starts with the melodic and groove-rich title track 'On My Way', with lush percussive elements providing the foundation for an ear-worm top-line.

From here, the EP picks up the tempo with Desert showcasing WaTa's incredible musicality. 'Desert' and 'Rain' carry glorious chord progressions and an incredibly danceable percussive groove. 'Deeper' includes another vocal collaboration with Tim Atkins, sparse production provides the groove for a glorious set of synth chord stabs.

Listen to the full EP below