Watch Machinedrum Perform Live in XR: Powered by VOLTA and Point Blank

Machinedrum harnesses the power of mixed-reality technology, VOLTA, to create next-level live performances (...and so can you).

Point Blank recently joined forces with VOLTA to host a reality-bending live stream from the one and only DJ, producer and composer, Machinedrum.

What Is VOLTA?

VOLTA is a mixed reality tool that enables users to create their own real-time, interactive performances directly from their bedroom, studio or venue, delivering supercharged audio-visual experiences to their audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new free to use platform has been used by artists such as Maceo Plex, the Blessed Madonna, Imogen Heap, Mojaxx and more and can be synced with Ableton, Traktor, OSC, Rekordbox and Serato – with more to come soon.

Who Is Machinedrum?

Travis Stewart, aka Machinedrum, has produced and composed over a dozen albums under various aliases since his first independent release in 1999.

Covering an astonishing variety of styles with ease, through solo Machinedrum work and with collaborative projects Sepalcure, JETS, Dream Continuum, or other mutations, Stewart has established himself as electronic music’s true Renaissance man.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watch Machinedrum live, using VOLTA’s ground-breaking platform, and find out more about how it all works now!

If you’re interested in honing your craft as a live performer, be it as a DJ, producer, vocalist or multi-disciplinary artist, Point Blank can help. They offer degree courses at their campus in London as well as online – so you can access their flagship courses from anywhere in the world.

Want some help setting up your live stream? Point Blank can help with that too.