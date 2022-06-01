Brian McKnight Jr. (BMKJR) is a musical renaissance man who is a beacon of true artistry with over a total of 100 million streams.

A singer/songwriter, musician, producer and engineer who comes from a legendary musically gifted family, BMKJR has spent his life performing, creating, and perfecting his music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

His music has no boundaries and stems from his true essence. While touring across the United States, Asia, Europe, and Africa for seven years, he's elevated his craft as a professional performer and entertainer. BMKJR's music captivates your ears and heart, then hits deeper to the soul.

“What inspires my smoke sessions playlists is most definitely wherever I am in my life — though it’s constantly changing, you can always expect it to be fresh, and in the moment... Being a singer songwriter myself, there’s nothing like finishing a project, and throwing that in the faded mix as well. Gotta make sure it hits!” - Brian McKnight Jr.

Catch BMKJ live this month at DoubleBlind’s Mycologia festival in California, performing alongside Nutritious, Mark de Clive-Lowe, Dylan Meek, Superposition and more. Today’s vibey selects include songs from Tears for Fears, Khruangbin, and Wiz. Spark up and get down!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

True Companion - Donald Fagen Donald Fagen is the master at setting the vibe. This is usually the song that starts my day, and my wake and bake. That’s why it’s number one on the list. It’s perfect for putting the spaceship on autopilot, and taking a dab with some interplanetary lover. Head Over Heels / Broken - Tears for Fears This obvious number two is for the Donnie Darko stoner in me. Something about those na na na na nas really takes the high to stellar heights….nothing like magical synths, and ethereal buds. I’m sure the bad would agree. Dearest Alfred - Khruangbin On third base, we’ve got one of the most incredibly written, and phenomenally produced jams from one of the tightest, grooviest, and most beautiful, bass playing, bad-ass of a leader in Laura Leezy having bands…keeping us at the right tempo to start that climb to somewhere a little higher. Makes me wonder who Alfred is, and why he left. Maybe a tear falls, but not in sadness. I like to call it a little faded dew. Mezmorized - Wiz Khalifa Stealing base for home is from the new generation’s Weed King, and self proclaimed rock star himself. If you’ve never been in a hot box listening to this jam at absurd levels, do you even really smoke bro? Will You Sing - Kamasi Washington And to round it all out, I leave you with some eclectic, hood, anime vibes from one of the most incredible composers of our time. This 10 minute tune is sure to take any smoke session to places it may not usually go; but be careful, you may end up a fan of futuristic instrument jazz, fueled with black excellence, High class, and expensive taste.

Check Out More Weedsday Playlists Here