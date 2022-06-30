Weedsday Playlist: Drag Superstar Honey Davenport Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh
With over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, James Heath-Clark, a.k.a. Honey Davenport, has left an indelible mark on the New York City nightlife scene and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor, drag superstar, and club DJ.
They are a recording artist and vocal activist whose music speaks to the experiences of the oppressed, calling for social justice and equality for all.
Honey’s Weedsday playlist inspo?
“As a drag performer and recording artist, music is my life. So whenever I smoke a bomb sativa strain, before I head out for the night in drag, I always like to make sure the turn up is real. Beyond being amazing songs for that upbeat sativa high, the songs on this playlist are all by queer people of color, because all tea all shade our music definitely isn't streamed enough. Plus, we just make some of the best music to get high too. You definitely want to turn your volume up for this because this fresh smoke sesh playlist slaps so hard.”
Honey Davenport (feat. Kevin Aviance) - Thrive
Okay okay, I know it may be a little narcissistic to start off a playlist with a track I wrote and perform, but I turn up to this song on the daily. Growing up I was always a huge fan of the legendary Kevin Aviance, and when he agreed to hop on my EP, LOVE IS GOD, I cried happy tears.
He is such a legend and it's been life changing to make this song with him, so I turn up extra hard when it comes on, no matter how baked I am.
Ocean Kelly - JENIFAH'
I can't even imagine getting stoned, playing this song, and not twerking in the mirror for hours. This is an incredible bop from Ocean Kelly's Black Pamela EP. It has an infectious beat and every time it's played I get my entire life.
LaLa Ri - Shake
So real talk, LaLa Ri has some of the best music of any RuPaul's Drag Race, excluding myself of course. Seriously though, just like Ocean Kelly Miss LaLa let's the dolls have it in a way that you just can't resist lighting a joint, and bussin it open on the dance floor to hit her shake!
Madison Rose - ICONIC
This song by Madison Rose is, in a word, iconic. Madison may be name dropping everyone one this track, but they themselves are the true legend. This song is the moment and it makes me so happy to see Madison taking the world by storm with this epic tune. And the most important part, it always puts me in such a good mood after a nice smoke session.
Vincint - Higher (feat. Alex Newell)
Speaking of iconic tracks, I fully belt along to this Vincint song every time it's played. This track has become the quintessential queer love pop song of our generation. And honestly, whats better for a smoke session than some queer love. Plus, it legit just feels good when it's blasting on my speakers.