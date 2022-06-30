Weedsday Playlist: Drag Superstar Honey Davenport Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Davide Laffe

With over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, James Heath-Clark, a.k.a. Honey Davenport, has left an indelible mark on the New York City nightlife scene and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor, drag superstar, and club DJ.

They are a recording artist and vocal activist whose music speaks to the experiences of the oppressed, calling for social justice and equality for all.

Honey’s Weedsday playlist inspo?

“As a drag performer and recording artist, music is my life. So whenever I smoke a bomb sativa strain, before I head out for the night in drag, I always like to make sure the turn up is real. Beyond being amazing songs for that upbeat sativa high, the songs on this playlist are all by queer people of color, because all tea all shade our music definitely isn't streamed enough. Plus, we just make some of the best music to get high too. You definitely want to turn your volume up for this because this fresh smoke sesh playlist slaps so hard.”