Weedsday Playlist: MOTA Glass Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

MOTA Glass is a Latina and veteran owned glass company that produces high-quality borosilicate glass bongs and water pipes.

In the face of mass glass importing and rampant worker exploitation, their pieces are made in Los Angeles by local glass blowers with a mission to provide stable jobs and career pathways.

So what inspired this week’s sesh songs?

Founders Bobby Lady and Susie Plascencia share, "This playlist was inspired by what we listen to when we are decaling pieces on a weekend afternoon or packing pieces late at night. It's uplifting, energetic and reminds us that being productive cannabis users is a lifestyle we lead on a daily basis."

Featuring tunes from My Morning Jacket, Radiohead, Black Sabbath, and more, pack up your bong and turn up the volume.