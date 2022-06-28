These Are the Most Booked Artists of the Festival Season, Viberate Reports

Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix and Alan Walker are among the busiest artists this season, according to Viberate’s Post-pandemic Festival Report.

With the 2022 festival season in full swing, music data analytics platform Viberate published their Post-pandemic Festival Report. Covering 500 festivals and more than 9,000 artists on their lineups, the report shows the most booked artists and promising acts, plus highlights the top performing Electronic festivals.

ELECTRONIC ARTISTS ARE THE MOST BOOKED

The majority of all festival bookings for 2022 were Electronic artists (38.8%), followed by Rock (15.9%), Pop (12.7%) and Hip Hop artists (12.6%).

The busiest Electronic artists this season are projected to be Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix, and Alan Walker. Among the most booked Electronic artists, there are also Dance artists Steve Aoki, DJ Snake and Alesso, a Psy Trance duo Vini Vici, 100 gecs playing Trap/Future Bass, Amelie Lens repping Techno, and John Summit and Joel Corry representing House.

Festivalgoers will mostly enjoy Dance, Indie Pop, and House. The most interesting features in the top 10 subgenres are Techno and Hardstyle/Hardcore, which are both very Europe-based. Amelie Lens, Reinier Zonneveld, Nina Kraviz and Charlotte de Witte are the most booked Techno artists, playing festivals like Awakenings (NLD), Sonnemondsterne (DEU) and Parookaville (DEU). Da Tweekaz and Sub Zero Project lead when it comes to Hardstyle/Hardcore, both playing WiSH Outdoor (NLD), Defqon.1 (NLD) and Medusa (ESP), among other festivals.

Interestingly, Europeans make up over 70% of all Electronic bookings.

ARTISTS TO WATCH: HAAI, TSHA AND NU GENEA

Viberate’s data also spotlights names to watch. HAAi, TSHA and Nu Genea might make interesting additions to future Electronic lineups.

These artists have a Viberate rank of 5,000+, are booked on at least five of the analyzed festivals, and have been on an upward trajectory since summer 2021.

#1 ELECTRONIC FESTIVAL: TOMORROWLAND

Music festivals were ranked by their performance score, which is Viberate’s unique metric for measuring a festival’s popularity based on the performance of artists on the lineup and the number of social media mentions/follows the festival gets from industry professionals.

Almost a third of all analyzed festivals are Electronic, with Tomorrowland taking the top spot. Joining Tomorrowland in the top 5 are Electric Daisy Carnaval Las Vegas and Ultra Miami, followed by Lollapalooza Brasil and the Romanian Untold.

FESTIVAL ORGANIZERS RESPOND

In a separately conducted survey of festival organizers, half of the surveyed festivals reported to Viberate that they don't expect to grow their attendance compared to the last festival edition, though these festivals are predominantly small (up to 5,000 visitors). Bigger festivals mainly expect more visitors this year.

Festival organizers also largely agree that 2022 lineups will have a larger percentage of domestic acts than before the pandemic and that booking artists with a strong media fanbase will sell more tickets. They also rank an artist’s social media content as one of the most effective promotional tools for a festival.

What can festival organizers and booking agents learn from insights such as these? Viberate’s co-founder Vasja Veber offers an answer:

“Simply put, data is changing the way organizers are selecting their lineups. In our survey, 68% of organizers said they’re screening artists’ Spotify listeners, Instagram followers and similar stats. Finding artists with a strong local fanbase is essential for selling tickets. So I’d recommend Viberate’s professional music analytics to everyone who wants to fine-tune their booking and promotional strategies and get back to the pre-pandemic status as soon as possible.”

Find out more in Viberate’s Post-pandemic Festival Report.