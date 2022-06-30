Will Clarke Praises Point Blank Courses to BOT in The Will Clarke Podcast Clip

DJ Will Clarke raves about the power of what music production school Point Blank offers, and you can enroll today using this massive discount.

In this snippet from The Will Clarke Podcast, the DJ and producer, joined by BOT fka Crookers, discusses proper music schools, giving Point Blank's courses a notable shoutout.

Bristol's Will Clarke, who previously did a Logic Pro course at Point Blank, is a renowned techno and house DJ who rose to fame with his song, 'Big Booty', gaining global plays from the likes of Jamie Jones, MK, Eats Everything and more. He's released music on highly esteemed labels such as Kneaded Pains, We Are The Brave, TrueSoul, and Relief as well as a string of remixes, including Duke Dumont’s 'Love Song' and a remix of Adam Beyer’s 'Your Mind' on Drumcode.

Point Blank's degree courses in London and Online, as you'll hear in the clip below, are taught by industry heads who live and breathe the music business. With countless years of experience under their belts, Point Blank is well equipped to offer the most thorough tuition in the field, giving you a well-rounded entry point to the industry.

During the video, BOT discusses how it's best to go to a music school a little later in life before Will Clarke explains that one of his friends had just attended Point Blank Music School.

"Point Blank's really f*cking good... They do loads of online courses and sit-in courses and it's run by proper music people." Towards the end of the clip, the renowned DJ and producer reinforces his feelings for PB by repeating something he told one of his friends: "If you want to learn quickly and want to get the foundations quickly for you to then work on yourself, go do a Point Blank class."

Check out the full podcast episode here.

Don't just take Will Clarke's word for it! If you're interested in kick-starting your career as a musician and learning the ins and outs of music-making, DJing, vocal performance or even management, Point Blank's degree courses will help you break into the industry. They offer these flagship degree courses in London and Online. Got any questions? Don't hesitate to get in touch.

If you want to attend Point Blank at a discounted price? They’re currently offering 10% off their Professional courses in London, Los Angeles, Ibiza and online until 18 July using the code SUMMER10%. Find out more about this unmissable offer here.