YABÉ PROVIDES EMOTIVE DEEP HOUSE REMIX TO “CRASH”

Husband and wife duo The Two Fake Blondes have Yabé create a beautiful, memory-invoking deep house remix to their song, “Crash"

Following up Neon Feather’s electrifying remix to “Battle Cry” and Deadman’s uplifting flip of “Song for When Ur Sadddd.” From their debut album ‘Out Of The Darkness’. This remix is out today on all streaming platforms.

Yabé’s take on “Crash” creates a remix that goes beyond being another run-of-the-mill club track. Rather, it dives DEEP into softer side of music that may make you dance.... or it might just make you cry.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Who knows, maybe both!

Composed of Hannah Mac (formerly Hannah Michelle Weeks) and Petey Mac, The Two Fake Blondes are still riding high off of the success of their debut album, Out Of The Darkness.

Spotify’s editorial team jumped on board too, supporting the title track as well as “Battle Cry” across numerous editorial playlists, and recently surpassed over 100k streams.

THE TWO FAKE BLONDES | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM