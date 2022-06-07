Skip to main content

YABÉ PROVIDES EMOTIVE DEEP HOUSE REMIX TO “CRASH”

Husband and wife duo The Two Fake Blondes have Yabé create a beautiful, memory-invoking deep house remix to their song, “Crash"
yabe_deep_mix

Following up Neon Feather’s electrifying remix to “Battle Cry” and Deadman’s uplifting flip of “Song for When Ur Sadddd.” From their debut album ‘Out Of The Darkness’. This remix is out today on all streaming platforms.

Yabé’s take on “Crash” creates a remix that goes beyond being another run-of-the-mill club track. Rather, it dives DEEP into softer side of music that may make you dance.... or it might just make you cry.

Who knows, maybe both! 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

091A8559

Composed of Hannah Mac (formerly Hannah Michelle Weeks) and Petey Mac, The Two Fake Blondes are still riding high off of the success of their debut album, Out Of The Darkness.

Spotify’s editorial team jumped on board too, supporting the title track as well as “Battle Cry” across numerous editorial playlists, and recently surpassed over 100k streams. 

THE TWO FAKE BLONDES | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM

Related Content

Jamie Prado edit.jpg
Music

Jamie Prado Represents a Thriving Deep House Scene in Los Angeles [Guest Mix for Splash House]

By MagneticMay 26, 2016
artworks-000179385707-cybojc-t500x500.jpg
Music

Free Download: Ronzel's Deep House Odyssey "Infinity"

By MagneticSep 2, 2016
Asdek Mariah Carey "Emotions" Remix
Music

Exclusive Premiere: "Emotions" (Asdek Remix) - Mariah Carey

By MagneticOct 19, 2016