Yonderville & Unitea Partner Up to Offer Fans Free Tickets

Yonderville has grown a reputation for providing top tier talent in the bass music scene of North America, and for its 5th year, Yonderville unveils its largest lineup to date and previews its plans to expand its festival footprint.

WAKAAN-founder Liquid Stranger is set to headline, joined by top billed support from Lab Group, Yheti, Of The Trees and a DDD-showcase led by New Zealand legends, Truth.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Originating from Virginia, Yonderville has become a growing festival brand in the Northeast - hosting acts like G Jones, EPROM and Jade Cicada in recent years. As mentioned, headlining this Summer is Liquid Stranger - known widely for founding the now-nationally acclaimed imprint WAKAAN.

Score Free Tickets To The Festival By Downloading The Unitea App Here

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Liquid Stranger has become one of the prominent names in the bass scene - currently headlining his own massive BALANCE tour with Mersiv, TVBOO, VEIL, Smoakland and Canabliss. His forthcoming album is due out in 2022.

Yonderville is focusing on elevating from a boutique regional festival to a 5k+ capacity event that will be a staple in the NE festival scene. 2022 will offer 3-stages for music, each providing its own unique presentation for attendees.

The main stage will be much larger than in previous years and offer two stacks of massive Danley BC218’s, 10’x10’ blocks of subwoofers on either side of the stage. This is a Danley Sound Labs proprietary setup and won’t be found provided by anyone else this festival season. Plans are also in place for a beautiful minimalist mainstage shade structure to keep attendees comfortable.

For 2022, Yonderville has partnered with community music app, Unitea Music, to give fans more opportunities to have a one-of-a-kind festival experience.

Unitea is a play-to-earn platform incentivizing fan loyalty with exclusive, artist-focused rewards and experiences. The data transparency-focused app encourages fans to stream their favorite releases, share music with friends, and create unique content, earning digital tokens that are exchanged into direct artist access and curated prizes.

Artists harness Unitea’s data-driven marketing tools to enhance fan relationships by analyzing audience demographics, building superfan communities, and messaging fans directly.

Unitea deepens the connection between artists and their fans while giving brands access to invaluable advertising opportunities that enhance the end-user experience—not distract from it. Co-founded by tech-visionary and industry renegade Ketan Rahangdale, the Unitea app incentivizes music fans to support their favorite artists in exchange for tokenized rewards while providing a platform built for meaningful connection and artist innovation.

Once fans sync the Unitea app with their Spotify or Apple Music accounts, they begin earning artist-specific Karma tokens when they stream and share music, create content called “Vibes” or interact with other fans.

Karma can be redeemed for curated physical and digital rewards like intimate artist meet-and-greets, exclusive festival experiences and other memorable prizes created by artists on the platform.

For Yonderville, Unitea is partnering up to offer fans free tickets and exclusive rewards with the artists. Fans can stream both Liquid Stranger and Truth in-app, then cash in their tokens for free VIP tickets for the weekend.

The activation promises to unveil further rewards with artists from the lineup - check it out yourself and download Unitea here.