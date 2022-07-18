Artists Who Sound Like: JAWNY

Here are 9 artists that compliment JAWNY's smoothie of sonic goodness.

C/O Artist

JAWNY (A.K.A. Johnny Utah) (A.A.K.A. Jacob Lee-Nicholas Sullenger) cranks out bangers.

His alternative, indie-pop-meets-slacker-rock music is funky, fresh, and vibey. You can't go wrong putting a JAWNY tune on. In fact, anyone who wants to play JAWNY definitely deserves the aux.

JAWNY started guitar at six years old. The San Francisco native began to write songs as a teen, and he later dropped out of a college nursing program to focus on making tunes. For a time, JAWNY earned his keep by managing a New Jersey pizzeria.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now, on Spotify, he's garnered 3 million monthly listeners. His song "Honeypie" has been streamed over 200 million times.

Seeing JAWNY in concert soon? Sick. Don't forget to try the best earplugs we've ever tested while you're there!

9 Artists Similar to JAWNY

Like these 9 artists' stuff but don't know where to listen to it? Add them to one of these 5 playlists that scratch the itch.

Where is JAWNY from?

JAWNY is from Fairfield, California.

Fairfield is a part of California's San Francisco Bay Area.

What happened to Doja and JAWNY?

Doja Cat and JAWNY began dating publicly in September 2019. News of their breakup surfaced in February of 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In this Instagram Live, the two cuddle and chat about how they got together:

In the live, Doja Cat claims it was JAWNY's "Honeypie" video that drew her eye.

As a 5'5" baddie, Doja Cat would definitely check out The Short Girl's Guide to Concerts, Shows, and Festivals. We're not telling you what to do—but as avid followers of the W.W.D.D (What Would Doja Do) rule, you should probably check it out, too.