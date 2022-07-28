Luzana Flores, better known by her stage name OLAN, released her first solo album Contra in June 2022. The Georgia-based DJ has a prolific songwriting career, which began in collaboration with other artists.

She joined Anjuna when she began collaborating with Mat Zo on "Illusion of Depth", and went on to help write and produce famous tracks such as "BUSSIT" by Ari Lennox and Dreamville. She has also collaborated with fellow Anjunabeats artist Nourey on unforgettable tracks such as "In Motion."

According to her website, OLAN began writing Contra as a response to the precarity of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the future. Contra, her first solo album, features OLAN's signature psychedelic deep-house style, with both calm ambient beats and energetic dance tracks.

The Atlanta based producer loves to create hypnotic and layered soundscapes. If you can't get enough of Contra, check out these artists who sound like OLAN from Anjunabeats.

Check Out These Anjunabeats Artists

Contra is an emotionally heartfelt album that discusses self-love, acceptance, and growth. OLAN states that she created the album to process the uncertainty and isolation that comes when your expectations don't match reality.

She has come to the realization that she is happiest when detaching from specific expectations and learning to accept whatever outcomes life throws at her.

OLAN fills her album with nuggets of wisdom like this, which match up perfectly with the calm flowing style of her music. Listening to Contra feels like a warm embrace from a trusted friend, who tells you to go with the flow and embrace the present moment. We all need a message like this right now, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Where is OLAN From?

The multi-instrumentalist is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia, though she was born in Columbus Georgia. According to her website, OLAN learned the fundamentals of music in church.

What Kind of Music Is Anjunabeats?

Anjunabeats was founded in 2000 by the UK duo Paavo Siljamäki and Jono Grant, artistically known as Above & Beyond. Anjunabeats was famous for trance music and was the top trance music label in the UK.

Today, Anjunabeats has released hundreds of tracks by a growing collective of artists. Though all of the Anjunabeats artists have their distinct stylistic influences, they have a connecting thread to the trance genre.

