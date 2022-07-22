Artists Who Sound Like Oliver Tree

Are you a fan of unique artists with sick music like Oliver Tree? Well look no further cause we've got 9 artists that will sure to make your next playlist!

Parker Day

Oliver Tree is an Indie Pop singer, producer and comedian. Known for his outlandish and wild personality and signature bowl cut, Oliver Tree makes music will make any long car ride feel tolerable or any study session just a little fun.

Oliver Tree has this unique quality about him that makes him different from other performers now, not just through his look, but through his creativity. Not only is his music unlike anything out there, but his videos are as well, it's very clear to the viewer just how much thought he puts into the work he is putting out there to entertain fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check Out More Indie Recommendations Here <<<

Although there is no one else out there quite like Oliver Tree, these 9 may just do the trick!

9 Artists Similar to Oliver Tree

Did Oliver Tree Break a World Record?

Yes!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On May 19th, 2020 Oliver tree broke the record for largest kick scooter at 4.16 m (13 ft 7.9 in) tall and 3.13 m (10 ft 3.6 in) long in Los Angeles, California.

What is Oliver Tree's Most Popular Song?

Oliver Tree's most popular song is "Life Goes On" off of his 2020 album Ugly Beautiful. The song has close to 390,000,000 streams on Spotify alone.

Is Oliver Tree Touring?

Yes!

Oliver Tree hits North America for his "Cowboy Tears: One Last Ride" tour, starting August 4th. Don't worry though if you can't make a show because luckily he'll be at festivals like Rolling Loud and Life is Beautiful Festival just to name a few!