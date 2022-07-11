Artists Who Sound Like: Peach Pit

Looking for artists to fill that Peach Pit sized hole in your heart? Well, "look out!", cause these 10 will be sure to do the trick.

Mackenzie Walker

Peach Pit is a Canadian Indie Pop band whose songs make listeners feel like are being told a story. Lead singer, Neil Smith does an effortless job of making a listener feel like they are the only one listening through his soft spoken vocals.

If you are looking for easy, feel good music, Peach Pit is the way to go, and if you've already listened to (and loved) all of their songs, these 10 artists will be sure to be your next obsession.

10 Artists Similar to Peach Pit

The Walters Kristina Pedersen Dayglow Pooneh Ghana Wallows Anthony Pham Christian Leave Alondra Bucio Briston Maroney Angelina Castillo Backseat Lovers Alex Justice Greer The Greeting Committee Sophia Ragomo Hippo Campus Pooneh Ghana HUNNY Pham

What is Peach Pit's Most Popular Song?

Peach Pit's most popular song is "Alrighty Aphrodite".

The song comes off of the band's 2017 album Being So Normal and has over 78,000,000 streams on Spotify alone.

Is Peach Pit Worth Listening to?

100% yes.

I have yet to find a Peach Pit song that I didn't like. The flow of each of the albums works so well and is so easy to listen to.

Every song on each album makes sense for it to be on the album that it does, but if you were to put the bands songs on shuffle it wouldn't feel like anything is out of place which is really interesting. It's unique to listen to music from the same group and even though they reinvent their sound with each album it still feels like part of the old them.