Artists Who Sound Like Rampa

Looking for hypnotic beats to boost your mood the way Rampa does? Well look no further, cause these 10 artists will do the trick.

Keinemusik

Bursting into the house dance scene in 2009, Rampa has been non-stop since. Through collaborations and solo projects, he's been making music that'll be sure to get any crowd on their feet. One of the most interesting parts of his music is that he does it by the phrase "less is more", all about focusing on music he's proud of and not just music that he thinks will sell.

His latest single, a collaboration with WhoMadeWho, "UUU" has racked in over 2,000,000 streams on Spotify, and rightfully so. Whether you're a fan of house music or not, you will be sure to find a song of his that will fit your vibe, and luckily for you, the 10 artists down below will do the same.

10 Artists Similar to Rampa

Adam Port C/O Artist &ME C/O Artist Adana Twins C/O Artist andhim C/O Artist Echonomist C/O Artist Rodriguez Jr. Paul Normann Mind Against C/O Artist Jimi Jules C/O Artist DAVID AUGUST C/O Artist Monkey Safari C/O Artist

What is Rampa's Most Popular Song?

Rampa's most popular song is actually a collaboration between him, &ME, and Adam Port. The song comes from the trio off of their group called Keinemusik. The song is "Muyè" and has over 14,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Is Rampa associated with the TEILE project?

Yes!

TEILE is a project that modifies hardware to be easier to use for DJs and producers. The focus of the project is on high quality DJ tools that are easy to use.

The project includes not just DJ tools, but regular instruments as well and is located Berlin, Germany.

Where is Rampa from?

Rampa is from Freiburg, located in Germany's Black Forest. He later relocated to Berlin.