Artists Who Sound Like: Sébastien Léger

This Paris-based producer, musician, and DJ has been turning heads in both the US and Europe with hit songs such as "Aqualight" and "Lanarka". Sebastien Leger's sound is relaxing and hypnotic, often classified as deep house due to its ambient and subdued quality.

Though his sound is more chill than other house artists, Sebastien Leger's tracks still provide a dance-able groove. If you enjoy these qualities, and are looking for the perfect playlist for a chill night out,

Check out 10 artists who sound like Sebastien Leger.

How old is Sebastien Leger?

Sebastien Leger is 43 years old, and was born in the Netherlands in 1979.

Sebastien Leger has been a DJ for over 20 years!

What genre is Sebastien Leger?

Sebastien Leger's music is often classified into multiple genres, including house, electronica, and dance. Many describe him as Deep House because of his more ambient flare.

Why is it called Deep House?

Deep House is distinguished from normal House music because it usually takes on a deeper and more subdued quality. While normal House music generally falls anywhere above 125 bpm, Deep House tends to be a bit slower at around 120 bpm.

Deep House is also quieter and calmer than normal House, and contains elements inspired by soul, jazz and funk music. Due to the influence of these other genres, Deep House music is also known for its emotional quality, with contemplative melodies and somber tone.

This makes Deep House the perfect genre for everything from a chill kickback with friends to a study session at a cafe. The right Deep House song can even be played at the peak of a party.