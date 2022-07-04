This Canadian duo is a tough act to follow—but not impossible. Looking for artists like Sultan + Shepard? Read on.

Sultan + Shepard is well-known for their banging progressive house electronic tracks.

The duo's two members are Sultan (born as Ossama Al Sarraf) and Ned Shepard. Sultan + Shepard's work falls into genres like progressive house, deep house, and big room house.

While they've put out plenty of original tunes, Sultan + Shepard is also experienced in remixing popular tunes for big names in music. Madonna, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran are among this lucky bunch. In fact, their remix of Bruno Mars' 'Locked Out Of Heaven' got them nominated for a Grammy.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Exhausted Sultan + Shepard's vast discography? Looking for more? Sick. Read on for nine artists who sound like Sultan + Shepard.

Or see what happened when they (and other EDM artists) took the Rorschach Inkblot Test. Or even check out their slick sesh recs.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How did Sultan + Shepard Meet?

Two active members of Montreal's house music scene—then Ossama Al Sarraf and Ned Shepard—met in a club in 2002. They soon realized they made a superb musical team.

Since then, Sultan + Shepard has both crafted notable dance tunes and collaborated on record production.

Are Sultan and Shepard A Couple?

Nope.

To be clear: Sultan + Shepard's two members, Sultan and Ned Shepard, are not a couple. They do claim to have strong chemistry! Yet it seems that connection is strictly musical.

What kind of music is Sultan Shepard?

Electronic – Deep house, progressive house, and big room house, to be specific.

Sultan + Shepard have thrived in their work within these genres for years.