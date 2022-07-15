Artists Who Sound Like: Tim Green

If you're a fan of the organic house and melodic sounds of All Day I Dream's Tim Green, then you will love these recommendations including artists like Jody Wisternoff and James Grant.

Tim Green has quickly become a leading name in the world of organic house and melodic house. Playing massive gigs alongside many other artists on the All day I Dream's roster has helped supplant him as a pioneer of the genre.

It also doesn't hurt that he is one of the absolute best producers of the sound alive today. And with the rise in popularity of the soft genres of house music, I'm sure you are left wondering what other artists may share a similar vibe as Tim Green.

Well look no further, because we have curated a short list of the best producers making music in this genre so that you are never left without amazing house music to listen to.

Here Are 10 Organic House Artists Just Like Tim Green

How To Produce Music Like Tim Green

The organic house genre of music appears to be quite simple from a bird's eye view, but the nuanced textures and subtle melodies make it arguably one of the hardest genres of music to pull off.

Luckily, Tim Green has hosted many masterclasses and production sessions so that you can get an inside look into exactly what's going on in the DAW while he is producing these styles of music.

So let's dive into how Tim Green produces his iconic organic house sound...

Tim Green's Productions In Logic With Point Blank

Tim Green's Workflow With Make Your Transition