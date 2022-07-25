Skip to main content

Artists Who Sound Like: Toro y Moi

If you're a fan of Toro y Moi's eclectic sound you'll enjoy these 9 artists too!
Photo Credit: Andrew Paynter

Chaz Bundick, known as "Toro y Moi", is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and graphic designer. Toro y Moi grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, and cultivated his love of various music genres by learning how to play guitar and piano.  

As a young adult Toro y Moi moved to the San Francisco, California Bay Area, and on June 27, 2017, was honored by Berkley, California Mayor, Jesse Arreguín, declaring it "Chaz Bundick Day." 

Check Out Our Recommendations For Any Fan Of Kaytranada <<<

Toro y Moi is a pioneer in the early 2010's chill-wave musical genre, where the music consists of laid-back synths and experimentation with ambient and electronic sounds.

 In 2009, Toro y Moi was signed to Carpark Records and released his first album "Causers of This" in 2010. Toro y Moi was also nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for the single, "The Difference", featuring Flume. More recently in April of 2022, he released his seventh album, "MAHAL" under Dead Oceans Records.

9 Artists Similar To Toro y Moi

Neon Indian

Photo Credit: Rozette Rago

Blood Orange

Blood Orange Press Shot

Little Dragon

Little Dragon Press Shot

Phony Ppl

Phony Ppl

Washed Out

Washed Out

Flume

Flume

Vinyl Williams

Vinyl Williams

Kadhja Bonet

Kadhja Bonet

Flying Lotus

Flying Lotus

What Does "Toro y Moi" Mean?

The stage name Toro y Moi" is a multilingual expression consisting of the Spanish words toro and y (meaning "bull" and "and", respectively), and the French word moi (meaning "me"). Toro y Moi is currently on tour, so check him out in a city near you!

