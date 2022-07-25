Artists Who Sound Like: Toro y Moi

Photo Credit: Andrew Paynter

Chaz Bundick, known as "Toro y Moi", is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and graphic designer. Toro y Moi grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, and cultivated his love of various music genres by learning how to play guitar and piano.

As a young adult Toro y Moi moved to the San Francisco, California Bay Area, and on June 27, 2017, was honored by Berkley, California Mayor, Jesse Arreguín, declaring it "Chaz Bundick Day."

Toro y Moi is a pioneer in the early 2010's chill-wave musical genre, where the music consists of laid-back synths and experimentation with ambient and electronic sounds.

In 2009, Toro y Moi was signed to Carpark Records and released his first album "Causers of This" in 2010. Toro y Moi was also nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for the single, "The Difference", featuring Flume. More recently in April of 2022, he released his seventh album, "MAHAL" under Dead Oceans Records.

9 Artists Similar To Toro y Moi

What Does "Toro y Moi" Mean?

The stage name Toro y Moi" is a multilingual expression consisting of the Spanish words toro and y (meaning "bull" and "and", respectively), and the French word moi (meaning "me"). Toro y Moi is currently on tour, so check him out in a city near you!