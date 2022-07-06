Skip to main content

Here's What You Can Snag During Baby Audio's Insane Summer Sale

Baby Audio is a leading producer of quality music production plugins and now you can grab their best offers for up to 51% off during their summer sale.
Baby Audio 2022 Summer Sale Banner

Baby Audio launched back in 2019 and since then has been consistently creating and releases some of the biggest powerhouse plugins in the music production space. 

Whether you are looking for tape distortion to warm up your soft synths, authentic reverbs to wash out your productions with textural sonic details, reduce harsh resonances your untrained ears struggle to identify, and more; Baby Audio's multiple suites of tools are specifically designed to make your life as a producer and mix engineer easier, simpler, and more fun. 

Their newest plugin, Crystalline, has quickly become a go-to tool in our arsenal of production weapons. 

Why You Need Baby Audio's Summer Sale

Baby Audio's tools are professional grade, and that level of precision and quality often comes with a price tag. But with Baby Audio's summer sale currently in full effect, you can snag their bundles of top-notch plugins for pennies on the dollar. 

Here's a quick breakdown of just how much you can save. 

So head over to Baby Audio's website to snag your own copies of these amazing plugins. Because you may always be able to buy these powerful tools, but as of the ned of next week you might have having to pay almost twice as much. 

