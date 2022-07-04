THE 15 BEST BASS TRACKS OF JUNE 2022

This month's chart brings songs from timeless acts like Thys and Two Fingers, modern bass staples including Crankdat, Virtual Riot, and Ray Volpe, as well as emerging names like Xerxes, Lord Genmu, and Malixe.

June's chart has hard trap, hyperpop x dubstep crossover, festival bass, and some truly eclectic yet innovative ideas for what bass music can be.

There should be something for everyone on this chart, whether you're an old head or still exploring what kind of electronic music you're into.

XERXES - LETTING GO Xerxes, an emerging bass music producer from the San Francisco Bay Area, has routinely been releasing incredible tracks and DJ sets. In 2022, he seems unable to miss with each track he's released. With Letting Go, he blends hard trap with jersey, with the song carried by a catchy vocal keep you hooked from beginning to end. Listen to the rest of his discography on his SoundCloud. REAPER x KUMARION - THE UPRISING Reaper and Kumarion have come together for an absolutely groovy bass track. From the song's energetic nostalgia sound in the introduction, to the hip hop flare throughout, and eventual drum and bass rhythm in the second half, you're destined to be dancing to this one. TYNAN, GUILT CHIP, & CYCLOPS - 505 Three sound design heavyweights come together to make 505, a dancey bass ripper whose lead sound offers melodic percussion on top of a vibrant bassline keeps the song moving. The song's has a subtly spooky sound to it, which is expected given the artists behind this. If you want some of the wildest sound design in the space, look no further than Guilt Chip. rSUN & WAYVE - LACED rSUN and WAYVE combined for an incredible track with Laced. The song has some funky Baauer sounding influenced percussion in the opening, but once the track's full first drop comes, it's off to the races. A rhythm surefire to make anyone dance, this collaborative effort should not be slept on. BOOMBOX CARTEL & MOODY GOOD - SHADOW (feat. CALIVANIA) [HELLOWORLD REMIX] Shadow, a modern classic, gets a blistering remix from helloworld that pushes the limit of what the original could be turned into. It also showcases Calivania's vocals which still rings as euphoric and deep as ever. The crunching melodic bass sound design will make your head bop as you sing along to a timeless vocal. X&G - SECA X&G bring us their latest track, SECA, as part of a two-track release that also includes their song ACES. With SECA, we're given some seriously impressive sound design. The track doesn't quite fall into a standard genre, blurring the lines between Trap, Dubstep, and Hip Hop. It grows progresses nicely throughout the song, from combative beats, to melodic glitch verses, to a borderline ambient outro. RAY VOLPE - LASERBEAM A highly anticipated track, and one of, if not the most played song at EDC 2022, Laserbeam by Ray Volpe is an absolute heater. It's hard to imagine yourself hearing this song live and not embrace the energy it brings to the dance floor. Even the verses carry their weight, beautifully carrying you from one chorus into the next. SLUMBERJACK & MEMBA - MATANGI This banger of a collaboration from SLUMBERJACK and Memba will make you drop it low. Musically, it is straightforward, which is why the groove work and sound selection stands out so much. The song feels fresh, fun, and approachable from the moment you hit play, until it finishes and you run it back. CRANKDAT - DING DONG Out on Monstercat, Ding Dong by Crankdat brings the heat to levels possibly not found elsewhere in this chart. Once the buildup has reached its final peak, the track showcase its dance floor shaking abilities with an unrelenting bassline that hits you in your chest. Beyond the energy levels, the track's standout quality is a divrse rhythm palette that spans numerous flavors not commonly found in a single bass music song. LOOKAS - BLOW Pure and simple, Blow by Lookas will set off any set. The track is straightforward and shines in all of its effort. Nothing is too much, and nothing is too little. A masterclass in how to keep a simple idea fresh, on fire, and alive throughout a song. UNDERSCORES - EVERYBODY's DEAD! (VIRTUAL RIOT VERSION) Virtual Riot takes the rapid rising talent and genre blender in underscores, and flips Everybody's Dead into something completely brand new. It brings hyperpop, with happy hardcore flare, with the tried and true Virtual Riot sound. The song retains some of the subtle punk sound of the origin with sound design meant for a festival stage. This track is fun, bubbly, heavy, and full. MALIXE - ETHEREAL DREAMS Perhaps the most eclectic song on this chart, Ethereal Dreams by Malixe runs full speed into exploring what someone can accomplish with fluttering, glitchy, bass music that remains disciplined in its arrangement and concept. HEIMANU & SUBLAB - NUMB A quintessential wave track, Heimanu and Sublab bring us Numb, an atmospheric and melodic piece carried by a melancholy vocal that puts us in the song's emotional headspace. This is a track to just put on and lose yourself to. LORD GENMU - DEVASTATION BEAM Squeals, white noise, and larger than life sub kicks, this glitchy and aggressive track from lord genmu delivers us head bopping sway thats infectious. It's a showcase of what well created tonal drums and groove switches can do to a track, and how far it can take a core idea. THYS & TWO FINGERS - PUMA RHYTHM We premiered this track earlier this month, which you can read about here.

Check out the full playlists of the songs below: